'Pogba is always joking!' - Varane says France team-mate helping him settle at Manchester United

The midfielder's jovial nature has put the defender at ease since his arrival from Real Madrid in August

Raphael Varane says France team-mate Paul Pogba has played an important role in the defender's adaptation to life at Manchester United.

Varane joined United in a £40 million ($55m) move from Real Madrid in August.

The 28-year-old has slotted into the heart of the defence alongside Harry Maguire in United's last two Premier League matches and immediately impressed manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

What has been said?

Pogba's presence has been key in helping Varane settle at Old Trafford, as the centre-back told Telefoot: "Yes of course he helps me integrate, in his own way with his good humor, he is always joking. It's cool, it's going well."

Varane, who was announced as a United player in front of the club's supporters before their opening Premier League game of the season, is happy with the welcome he has received from fans and team-mates.

He added: "It was emotional because it was a magnificent welcome and it will remain engraved in my memory. We have a good group. It's young, it's dynamic. There's really a spirit of camaraderie. I'm very happy to be part of this team."

Article continues below

Varane happy to reunite with Ronaldo

The World Cup winner's move to United sees him paired with another familiar face. Varane spent seven years playing with Cristiano Ronaldo in Madrid and is delighted to be playing alongside him again after the Portugal star returned to the Premier League.

"He's a huge professional. He has scored goals all his career," Varane said. "He will continue as long as he does not stop football. So, it's better to have him with than against you."

Furher reading