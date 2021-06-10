Pogba hasn't held talks with Man Utd over his future, saying: There haven't been any concrete offers

The midfielder has played down talk of a contract extension at Old Trafford while insisting his focus is locked on France's Euro 2020 campaign

Paul Pogba claims that he has not yet held talks with Manchester United over his future and hasn't received "any concrete offers" from the club.

It has been reported that United are eager to open extension talks with Pogba as he enters the final year of his current deal at Old Trafford.

However, the Frenchman, who has been heavily linked with Real Madrid in recent times, says he hasn't had any contact with his current club since the end of the 2020-21 campaign.

What's been said?

Pogba told RMC Sport ahead of France's opening Euro 2020 clash with Germany on Tuesday: "I have one year of my contract left, everyone knows that. There haven't been any concrete offers yet. We finished the season, as I said there was the Europa League final (which United lost to Villarreal on penalties), and after that we finished the holidays.

"We haven't spoken. I am still at Man Utd, the only thought I have for the future is the Euros. I have a little more experience than before. I really want to focus on the present, and the present is the Euros today.

"All things about the club, when there are competitions like this, I avoid. That's why I have an agent, and he takes care of all that."

How did Pogba perform for United this season?

Pogba has struggled to live up to expectations since returning to United for a club-record fee of £89 million ($125m) in 2016, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer once again unable to bring the best out of him on a consistent basis in their latest campaign.

The Red Devils triggered the one-year renewal option in the 28-year-old's contract last September, but he went on to miss most of the first half of the season due to a combination of injuries and a positive coronavirus test.

Pogba eventually returned to full fitness to help Solskjaer's side secure a runners-up finish in the Premier League, and finished the campaign with six goals and nine assists to his name from 42 appearances, but produced an under-par showing in their Europa League final defeat to Villarreal.

Pogba on Giroud & Mbappe tension in France camp

Pogba went on to discuss Olivier Giroud's perceived criticism of Kylian Mbappe after France's 3-0 friendly win over Bulgaria earlier this week.

Giroud seemed to take aim at Mbappe for failing to provide him with adequate service, telling reporters after the game: "Sometimes you make the runs and ball is not arriving. Perhaps we could have found each other better, there it is.”

It was subsequently reported that Mbappe was left furious by his team-mate's comments and planned to defend himself the next time he spoke to the media, but Pogba has dismissed the notion of any problem between the pair.

"There are no tensions. The only tensions are in the back or the legs (laughs)," he said. "There is nothing that was said (in the press), it was perhaps transmitted poorly. I haven't felt anything from what people say outside, it's only about music, smiles and massages."

