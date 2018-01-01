'Pogba has to pull his finger out' - Man Utd star slammed by Mills

The former England full-back says the Frenchman must improve and has claimed the media have an 'agenda' against Jose Mourinho

Paul Pogba must improve his performance level for Manchester United even if he has fallen out with manager Jose Mourinho, according to Danny Mills.

The Manchester United midfielder has found himself on the bench in recent weeks and was part of a public falling out with Mourinho earlier this season.

The Red Devils splashed out £89 million ($113m) to bring Pogba back to Old Trafford in 2016, but things have not worked out as well as he would have liked so far.

The former Juventus man inspired France’s World Cup-winning campaign in Russia last summer, but Mills believes that his performance level for United has been unacceptable.

"Pogba has to pull his finger out. He's got a lot of ability and he does it for France,” Mills told Love Sport Radio.

“Whether he wants to do it for the manager or in spite of the manager, he's just got to go out and do it. That's his job.”

Mills went on to claim that the British media have an ‘agenda’ against Mourinho and says he is treated differently to other Premier League managers.

"What I do find amazing is there is clearly an agenda against Mourinho, whether we like it or not, especially in the media," he added.

"Unai Emery gets lauded for leaving Ozil out of the squad. 'Don't want to be there? Right, you're not playing'.

"Arsenal win a few games: 'it's one of the best decisions ever, he's being brave'. Mourinho drops Lukaku who's been poor, he leaves out Pogba who's been poor and it's a massive problem. 'You can't be doing this, he's their best player'.

"I think Mourinho does get treated differently.

"A lot of that is brought on by himself at times. He likes the controversy, he likes the spotlight and he likes to bring attention on himself.

"Sometimes, he is treated differently from other managers and whether that's right or wrong, it's just a fact."

In August, Mourinho openly claimed that he felt certain members of the media lacked ‘respect’ for him following the Red Devils’ 3-0 defeat to Tottenham.

United have won just seven of their 16 Premier League matches so far this season and are currently 16 points behind league leaders Liverpool, who they face this Sunday.