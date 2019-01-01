‘Pogba has spoken with Messi’ – Man Utd star’s brother reveals contact amid Barcelona transfer talk

Mathias Pogba has revealed that a World Cup winner at Old Trafford has held discussions with the likes of Antoine Griezmann and Zlatan Ibrahimovic

are among those said to have expressed interest in Paul Pogba and the midfielder’s brother, Mathias, claims the World Cup winner has spoken with Lionel Messi.

Another window of speculation surrounding a international has just closed and the deadline has passed with Pogba still on the books at Old Trafford.

Questions continue to be asked, though, as to how long that will remain the case, with the 26-year-old having already conceded that he is open to a new challenge.

Further interest is expected to be shown in his services when future markets swing open, with considered to be his most likely destination, and discussions have already been held with some star turns plying their trade in .

Among those Pogba has been in contact with are a five-time Ballon d’Or winner and fellow countryman at Camp Nou.

Mathias Pogba told El Chiringuito TV when shown a headline from in which Real Madrid defender Sergio Ramos has admitted to being a big fan of his brother: “I know he’s spoken with a few players, but not Ramos.

“Who? Oh, Messi. Sometimes, not always. Zlatan [Ibrahimovic]. Griezmann, because of the national team.”

It comes as no surprise to find that Pogba has spoken with Griezmann, or former United team-mate and close friend Ibrahimovic.

It could be that Barca stars past and present are sounding him out for a switch, but there are also familiar faces to be found at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Mathias added: “I don’t know about anyone from . Oh, [Raphael] Varane, yes, and yes, with [Zinedine] Zidane, yes.”

France icon Zidane has stated in the past that he would welcome the opportunity to work with Pogba.

It could be that their paths cross at some stage, with another of the midfielder’s siblings, Florentin, having revealed that Barca and Real are the only sides that could tempt a global superstar away from Manchester.

He told AS back in January: “We like tiki-taka. Whenever I can, I watch their (Barcelona) games or go to the Camp Nou.

“When my brother leaves Manchester United, there are only three clubs he can go to improve: [Manchester] City, Real Madrid or Barca. He's not going to go to City, so he'll come to Spain: to Barca or Madrid.”