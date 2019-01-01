Pogba a doubt for Arsenal clash after aggravating ankle injury

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has a number of fitness issues to deal with ahead of Monday's match, though he could hand a start to Mason Greenwood

Paul Pogba faces a race against time to prove his fitness for 's clash with after suffering a recurrence of an ankle injury.

international Pogba made his return to first-team action on Wednesday as he played the full 90 minutes in United's penalty shootout win over Rochdale in the .

But manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has now confirmed that the former man aggravated the problem which had kept him out since the end of August and is now a doubt to take on the Gunners on Monday.

"The situation is he finished the game but he got a knock to his ankle which is very swollen," he told a press conference.

"He’s in a race for Monday. Doubt? Yes, but that’s just the way it is."

Pogba's potential absence adds to the selection headaches facing Solskjaer as he looks to get United's season back on track after an inconsistent start to the campaign which has yielded just eight points from six Premier League matches.

The most pressing of those issues is up front, with the Norwegian confirming that it is unlikely either Anthony Martial or Marcus Rashford will be fit to make their returns.

Martial has not featured since defeat to on August 23 with a thigh injury while Rashford limped out of Sunday's defeat to West Ham with a groin issue.

"I wouldn’t put my life on it (Martial and Rashford returning) but that’s part of this game. You work with what you have and we’re looking forward to this game," Solskjaer said.

The absence of the most senior forwards in Solskjaer's squad could hand Mason Greenwood the opportunity to make his second league start for the club.

The 17-year-old has made a flying start to the campaign with the United first team, scoring in both of his senior starts against Astana and Rochdale.

And Solskjaer is not ruling out throwing the teenager into his line-up against Unai Emery's side at Old Trafford.

"He’s proven when he’s been on the pitch against Astana and Rochdale that when you get him in the box he’s dangerous.

"What’s pleased me about him is he doesn’t turn down chances to finish. He's not 18 yet and he keeps trusting himself.

"So I’m not worried about him at all but we’ve managed him. We can’t just throw him in the deep end all the time but he’s proved in those games he’s ready for the Premier League. I’ll have the weekend to think about it."