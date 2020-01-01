‘Pogba doesn’t want to be at Man Utd’ – Grealish not the right replacement, says Parker

The former Red Devils defender expects a World Cup winner to leave in the near future and believes alternative transfer targets need to be found

Paul Pogba no longer wants to be at but the Red Devils need to find more suitable transfer targets than midfielder Jack Grealish, says Paul Parker.

Changes are expected at Old Trafford over the coming weeks, with the January window now open.

Speculation regarding the future of World Cup winner Pogba has raged for some time, with another untimely injury setback considered to have edged him closer to the exits.

Parker believes a parting of ways would now be best for all concerned, with a 26-year-old international clearly no longer committed to the Red Devils cause.

“I don’t think he has a future, which is something I am not happy about,” the former United defender told BonusCodeBets of a divisive figure.

“With the way things went under the previous manager, things that were said and done, I am not sure he will still be there, and I don’t think he wants to be there.

“With the current situation at United, they need players that want to be at the club and give everything they have got for the team, fans and the club.

“If he wants to leave and the right price is being matched, I would get rid of him as soon as possible.

“If United were to get the right price, they could use it the other way and bring someone in.

“They need to be tactical with their signings as they need to realise that bringing in new players will not get them instant success. You can’t buy instant success anymore.”

With uncertainty shrouding Pogba and his ongoing presence, it has been suggested that United already have targets in mind.

Parker is not convinced that Grealish would be a suitable option, but is not surprised by links to Leicester and England playmaker James Maddison.

The ex-Three Lions full-back added: “Jack Grealish is not consistent enough for me, to be honest.

“Whereas James Maddison has been playing a high level for a few months now. He has more experience in the league and is constantly being mentioned by players, managers and pundits as standing out this season.”

Another reported target is former Liverpool star Emre Can, who has struggled for regular game time since linking up with giants .

The international is another that Parker feels should be avoided.

He said: “United don’t need a player like him right now.

“They need someone who is going to be creative going forward and that is not something that Emre Can will provide.”