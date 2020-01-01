‘Pogba blamed when he plays & when he doesn’t’ – Man Utd exit possible, admits Evra

The former Red Devils defender concedes that a fellow Frenchman may soon depart Old Trafford after being an unfortunate centre of attention

Paul Pogba has become an unfortunate scapegoat at , concedes former team-mate Patrice Evra, with it now time to seriously consider a parting of ways.

The World Cup-winning midfielder was returned to Old Trafford from as part of a record-breaking £89 million ($115m) transfer package in the summer of 2016.

Pogba found himself back in familiar surroundings with the world at his feet and a billing as the all-action superstar required to recapture former glories at the Theatre of Dreams.

A second spell with United has descended into a nightmare, with the 26-year-old facing form and fitness issues throughout his time in .

It has been suggested on a regular basis that a move may be required for both player and club, with the current situation doing nobody any favours.

Evra, who worked alongside Pogba with United, and Juventus, admits that a change of scenery could be the best option for a player who has become an unwelcome distraction.

He told Sky Sports: “Paul, when he's playing, people blame Paul; when he's not playing, people blame Paul.”

Evra, who was released by in November 2017 after kicking out at one of the club’s own supporters, added: “I understand, but when you are a problem for the club... I give my example, when I kicked that fan in Marseille, the owner and the manager, they came and said: 'Patrice, what are we going to do now?'

“And I said: 'I'm leaving.' I don't want to bring any negativity around the club, and right now, maybe it will be time for Paul to leave, because I remember when it was a big game, vs Manchester United, people were talking more about Jose Mourinho and Paul Pogba.

“This is insulting, for the two biggest clubs in the world to be talking about one player and one manager, that's why sometimes I think it's time, because when you play, they blame you, when you [don't] play, they blame you.”

Pogba sat out United’s latest meeting with old adversaries Liverpool on Sunday with an ankle complaint.

He has taken in just eight appearances this season and continues to see speculation regarding a move to Real Madrid rage around him with another transfer window open.