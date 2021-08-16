Premier League

Pogba, Bergkamp to Kane - 8 players who have provided 4 or more assists in a Premier League match

Ritabrata Banerjee
Getty Images
With four assists against Leeds United Paul Pogba became the first Man Utd player to provide four or more assists in a game in the Premier League...

Manchester United kicked off their campaign in the 2021/22 Premier League season with a five-star performance against Leeds United on Saturday at the Old Trafford.

French midfielder Paul Pogba was at the thick of things as he provided four assists as Manchester United routed their rivals 5-1 to begin their season in style. Bruno Fernandes also starred by scoring a magnificent hat-trick.

With four assists in the match, Paul Pogba became the first Manchester United player to provide four or more assists in a single Premier League match. Before the Frenchman, seven other players had achieved this feat in the Premier League.

Arsenal legend Dennis Bergkamp was the first player in the history of the Premier League to provide four assists in a game. During the 1998/99 season, in a home tie, Arsenal thrashed Leicester City 5-0 where the Dutchman assisted four of the five goals.

Paul Pogba Man Utd Leeds 2021

Other than Bergkamp three other Arsenal players have assisted four or more times in a Premier League tie and two Tottenham Hotspur players also feature in the list.

Here, we take a look at the players who have provided four assists in a single Premier League match.

Which players have recorded four assists in a Premier League match?

Player Club Assists Match Date
Dennis Bergkamp Arsenal 4 Arsenal 5-0 Leicester City 1998/99
Jose Antonio Reyes Arsenal 4 Arsenal 7-0 Middlesbrough 2005/06
Cesc Fabregas Arsenal 4 Arsenal 6-2 Blackburn Rovers 2009/10
Emmanuel Adebayor Tottenham Hotspur 4 Tottenham Hotspur 5-0 Newcastle United 2011/12
Santi Cazorla Arsenal 4 Arsenal 4-1 Wigan Athletic 2012/13
Dusan Tadic Southampton 4 Southampton 8-0 Sunderland 2014/15
Harry Kane Tottenham Hotspur 4 Southampton 2-5 Tottenham Hotspur 2020/21
Paul Pogba Manchester United 4 Manchester United 5-1 Leeds United 2021/22

 