Pogba 'almost there' in injury recovery but still a doubt for Liverpool clash

After missing the Premier League defeat to Newcastle United, the France international is on the mend

Paul Pogba says he is "almost there" with his comeback from injury, though he remains a doubt for 's clash with rivals .

An ankle injury ruled Pogba out of the Premier League loss to and prevented him linking up with for international duty.

World Cup-winning coach Didier Deschamps indicated Pogba would be out for three weeks, which left him a major doubt for the visit of Liverpool to Old Trafford on October 20.

United's Ole Gunnar Solskjaer also admitted that the midfielder would be racing against the clock to make it back in time for the clash.

“He probably won’t be available on Sunday,” Solskjaer signalled prior to the Newcastle match.

“There's an international break as well, it might be time for us to give him 10 or 14 days extra to be ready for Liverpool.”

Injuries have restricted Pogba's availability in what has been a difficult start to the season for United, who currently languish in 12th place in the Premier League.

The Frenchman has started just five games out of eight, while also missing his side's two outings in the to date.

But he has been working in Dubai in a bid to recover for the game against Jurgen Klopp's table toppers, who are yet to drop a point in the league this season.

The midfielder posted a video to Instagram on Friday in which he showed off his training regime, though his right ankle remains strapped up.

"Almost there," Pogba wrote in the caption.

"Show off or motivation you choose? Same result at the end anyway."