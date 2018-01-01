Pochettino reaches Premier League century with Tottenham quicker than Arsenal legend Wenger

The Argentine coach oversaw a 1-0 victory over Burnley in Spurs' latest outing, with that success taking him to 100 in the top flight with the club

Tottenham head coach Mauricio Pochettino has reached 100 Premier League wins with the club, and required fewer games than Arsenal legend Arsene Wenger to get there.

The Argentine tactician hit the century mark on Saturday during a meeting with Burnley.

Spurs left it late before getting over the line in that contest, with Christian Eriksen grabbing the only goal of the game in the 91st minute.

That victory means that Tottenham remain hot on the heels of the title chasers, with just five points separating them from the summit.

Pochettino will be determined to ensure that his side remain in the mix, having established themselves as top-four regulars over recent years.

Silverware has remained elusive for Spurs, but it could be that the grandest prize in English football breaks that barren run.

There is, however, much work to be done before dreams of the crown can be realised.

Pochettino has a personal landmark to celebrate, though, after hitting 100 Premier League triumphs with Spurs in just 169 games.

100 - Mauricio Pochettino has won his 100th Premier League game as Spurs manager in his 169th game - 10 games quicker than it took Arsene Wenger to reach the figure at Arsenal. Centurion. #TOTBUR — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 15, 2018

Pochettino’s first win as Tottenham boss came on his Premier League bow with the club, as he opened the 2014-15 campaign with a 1-0 derby victory over West Ham.

Spurs ended that season outside of the top four and behind arch-rivals Arsenal, but the tide has turned in north London since then.

The ‘St Totteringham’s Day’ curse has been broken, while Pochettino has seen off old adversary Wenger – who ended his 22-year reign at Emirates Stadium over the summer.

Great pride can be taken in having beaten the Frenchman to 100 victories in the Premier League, as the Gunners’ iconic former boss oversaw three title triumphs during his time in England.

Tottenham are chasing down a first, and appear to have the perfect man at the helm.

Pochettino has sparked talk of interest from the likes of Manchester United and Real Madrid, but has offered no indication that he is looking to move on.

Instead, he is fully committed to a five-year contract penned back in May.

He still has plenty of work to oversee and will be encouraged by what Spurs have delivered this season.

His side have been all or nothing, but that is proving to be no bad thing.

Tottenham are the only side in the Premier League yet to take in a draw this season, with their 17-game sequence at the start of a campaign just one game short of matching Bolton’s record of 18 from 2011-12.