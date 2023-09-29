Mauricio Pochettino hints Chelsea could play without a striker against Fulham following Nicolas Jackson suspension and refuses to rule out signing centre-forward in January amid Ivan Toney links

Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino has a growing list of absentees and is preparing an intriguing tactical change for Fulham.

Pochettino will play without a striker

Will look to sign a striker in January

Also without a right-back

WHAT HAPPENED? Due to the growing list of absentees for Pochettino, Chelsea may play Fulham without a recognised striker. As a result of receiving his fifth caution of the year last weekend, forward Nicolas Jackson will miss the Premier League match, leading Pochettino to suggest a significant tactical change. Jackson is Chelsea’s only natural No. 9 but will now be sidelined for the match against Fulham, which has frustrated Pochettino due to his lack of discipline.

WHAT THEY SAID: When asked what his options for a striker look like with Jackson missing out, Pochettino said: "Yes, we have a few options to play with a striker and without a striker. We also need to assess the squad after the game. Things appear after 48 hours and I'm going to see how they are and how they recover from Wednesday, but different options."

When asked how much of a priority is addressing that in January, Pochettino said: "The good thing, the relationship is very good with the owners and the sporting directors. I think like I told before, when the transfer window was closed, I need to be involved, more involved now, in every single decision. I think we need to start identifying what we need for January.

"I think football is very dynamic, it's the present always. Things can change until January. Now we need to work and try to recover [Christopher] Nkunku and of course Armando Broja and to try and provide the team more goals and to be more solid but of course, parallel to working to improvise to improve the team and the way we assess the team for the competition. But of course, we already start to work."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ben Chilwell and Reece James, the starting wing-backs, will also be absent on Monday. Chilwell's injury is "bad news," Pochettino ominously cautioned, and both players will undergo more medical exams. James, another Chelsea defender, will also be out, and Malo Gusto will serve a suspension for his red card against Aston Villa.

WHAT NEXT? Pochettino and Chelsea are now gearing up to face Fulham on Monday, October 2 at Craven Cottage.