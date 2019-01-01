Pochettino expecting 'magic' from Tottenham's new stadium as 'dream becomes true'

Spurs are finally in a position to leave Wembley and return to their true home, with the man at the helm excited about the future in north London

Mauricio Pochettino is hoping for “magic” at ’s new stadium, with the club seeing their “dream become true” as they prepare to finally return to their spiritual home.

Since seeing the doors slam shut at White Hart Lane in 2017, Spurs have been forced down the road to Wembley.

The best part of two seasons has been spent at ’s national stadium.

Delays to the scheduled opening of a new purpose built venue has frustrated all concerned, with Tottenham having hoped to be back in familiar surroundings by now.

They are, however, edging ever closer to opening a new era, with test events being staged at the new Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The first of those took place on Sunday, with an arena which has cost over £1 billion to complete playing host to an U18 clash between Spurs and .

Pochettino was among those in attendance and is looking forward to playing his part in an exciting future in stunning settings.

The Argentine said of the move back across north London: “My feeling is unbelievable, it is so difficult to explain in only a few words.

“So excited, I think I felt the same when we left the last day White Hart Lane, we left crying, now here we feel the same emotion, our dream becomes true and we need to say thank you to Daniel Levy because in 2001 when he started to believe in that dream he made possible for it to be here.

“It is a lot of people who worked so tough to make this dream a reality, for us. Thank you so much to the fans for being patient.

“We are in a good place in the Premier League, and we have a tough draw in the , I think with all 62,000 people we can make possible our dream to be in the semi-final, why not. We believe.”

Tottenham are due to face domestic rivals in the last eight of the Champions League.

The first leg of that tie will be staged at Spurs’ new home, with a Premier League clash against taking place six days earlier on April 3.

Pochettino is eager to get going, adding: “I had the opportunity at White Hart Lane as a manager, with Southampton and then Tottenham.

“You feel the support, the atmosphere, the energy It's going to be a massive impact for the team.

“It's our new house and when we start to feel that it's our home it's going to be magic.

“I was talking to Daniel before, it's one of the best in the world.

“When we start to feel it's our home, it's going to be unbelievable. I really feel the future of the club is going to be fantastic.”