Pochettino 'doesn't know' if Tottenham have bid for Bale

Spurs have been linked with a move to bring their former star back from Real Madrid, but the manager is in the dark about any deal

Mauricio Pochettino does not know if have made a bid to sign their former player Gareth Bale from .

Zinedine Zidane revealed on Sunday that Madrid are working on selling the international after omitting him from the squad that lost to in the International Champions Cup (ICC) on Saturday.

Zidane seemed to indicate the club were in negotiations with a particular club, saying: "We are working on his transfer to a new team."

Newspaper reports on Sunday have suggested that are interested in a swap deal involving Neymar, while Pochettino – speaking after his side's 3-2 ICC win over – refused to rule out if his chairman Daniel Levy has tabled an offer for the 30-year-old.

"I saw the reports in the media but I don't know which club is trying to sign him," he told reporters.

"I don't have any information from my chairman; I don't know if it's us or another club. It's the job of my chairman."

Harry Kane struck a sensational stoppage-time winner from the halfway line as Pochettino's side opened up their pre-season campaign with a win over Juve in Singapore.

Whether any deal for Bale is in the pipeline or not, Spurs fans were treated to a fine assist from their marquee summer signing Tanguy Ndombele, who came off the bench.

He intercepted a loose ball high up the pitch before playing through a fine pass for Lucas Moura to slam a shot into the net.

Tottenham face Real Madrid in a week's time - though Bale is clearly unlikely to feature - with games against and Milan making up the rest of their pre-season schedule.

They get their new Premier League campaign underway with a home fixture against newly-promoted , who themselves have been extremely busy in the transfer window so far.

Article continues below

By contrast, Ndombele is the only signing Spurs have made who is likely to play in that fixture, with winger Jack Clarke immediately loaned back to following his move.

Right-back Kieran Trippier has been sold to while left-back Danny Rose is also expected to leave the club in the coming weeks.