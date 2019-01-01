Pochettino agrees with Man Utd legend Keane over Kane comments

The Tottenham head coach has heaped further praise on his star striker in the wake of a Red Devils icon urging those at Old Trafford to make a move

boss Mauricio Pochettino is in agreement with Roy Keane that striker Harry Kane could boost any rival club.

Speaking after 's 1-1 draw with last weekend, Keane urged his former side to sign Kane next year to resolve their goalscoring issues.

The international has scored 127 Premier League goals since the start of 2014-15, twice finishing as the division's top scorer.

Keane suggested bringing in the prolific Tottenham forward would be a simple solution for United, who have failed to score more than once in a game since the opening weekend of the season.

He told Sky Sports: “Just go and get Kane from Spurs.

"Easy. Just go and get him. What are you all staring at?"

Graeme Souness added: “That’s where Man Utd should be batting.

“Go for the best. They always have done.”

Pochettino has heaped further praise on Kane in response to Keane's comments, saying at Friday's news conference: "I heard what was said.

"Of course, I respect him and admired him when he was a player. He was the kind of player who you want beside you, or as a centre-back like me you want him in front of you.

"Whenever I listen to him he is very clinical in his comments. Of course he loves good players and Harry Kane is a fantastic player. We more than agree Harry Kane deserves everything."

United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has also been quizzed on Keane’s comments and admitted to being a big fan of Kane, but stopped short of declaring the 26-year-old to be a possible transfer target.

He said: "Roy's quite straightforward, isn't he.

"For us it's [about] working hard. Getting Anthony back is going to be a massive boost for us and I'm sure, when he comes back, that'll help Marcus as well.

"With the forwards we've got and the pace, I'm looking forward to the next few weeks.

"There aren't many [Robert] Lewandowskis and Harry Kanes - they're like [Alan] Shearer, [Ruud] Van Nistelrooy, fantastic players.

"Ours are different types of players but I like someone who can finish half a chance and Harry does that, but Harry's a Tottenham player."

Tottenham return to Premier League action on Sunday with a trip to Liverpool, while Manchester United travel to the same day.