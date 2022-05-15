Pochettino acknowledges Ligue 1 trophy isn't enough for PSG ambitions

Paris Saint-Germain boss Mauricio Pochettino acknowledged that his side's Ligue 1 title isn't enough to satisfy the club while adding that he believes the team is still on the right path towards reaching their lofty aims.

PSG were dumped out of the Champions League in stunning fashion yet again this year, falling 3-2 on aggregate against Real Madrid after a late-game collapse.

The failure in Europe has made the club's Ligue 1 title hollow in the eyes of some fans, with supporters showing their frustrations with booing in the weeks since the club's Champions League exit.

What did Pochettino say?

"The objective is always in a club like Paris Saint Germain to win the Champions League," said the manager.

"The most important (thing) is to try to build something special. The important thing is to learn from the experience. This football club is building to win."

He continued: "It's difficult in a club like Paris Saint Germain because the objectives are so big and when you win the league, sometimes it looks like it's not enough.

"Of course for us it's not enough because we also want to win every single competition that we play."

Can PSG go again?

There's plenty of uncertainty surrounding PSG, including with Pochettino's own future.

Kylian Mbappe may also leave the club, with discussions ongoing regarding his future, but Pochettino believes there is more to come from PSG.

Article continues below

"I think the players have the mentality to start again and to rebuild again the run to ... compete again," he said.

He added: "I think the club is in a very good way, it's only [a matter of] time that the club will achieve what they have planned."

Further reading