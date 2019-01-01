Plenty to come from Mathare United in the KPL - Ali

The 2008 KPL winners have not been defeated this season and according to the coach this is a sign of a team which is ready to surpass expectations

head coach Salim Ali has promised there is a lot to come from the team which remains undefeated so far in the Kenyan Premier League ( ).

United are fourth on the league table and have won four out of nine matches played so far with the rest ending in draws.

The fact Mathare's 11 goals are spread out among six players, Ali says, is proof of how his team is talented and shows a lot of promise going forward.

Clifford Alwanga, Kevin Kimani, Klinsman Omulanga, and new signing Daniel Otieno have each scored two goals while David Owino and Chris Oduor have netted once.

“[Daniel] Otieno is catching on quite quickly and in just two starts has managed two goals and also, Klinsman [Omulanga] is proving his worth. He is a hard worker and I am happy he scored against , especially the dramatic winner,” Ali told the club's website.

“It will for sure boost his confidence because sometimes when you don’t score as a forward your confidence drops a bit.

“But the squad as a whole is doing well and the signs are there that plenty is yet to come.”

Ali further commended his players of creating enough chances even in the games which look tough and adds he is confident Mathare United can work and surpass expectations this season.

“We are gradually moving towards our full potential. This squad is full of talent and to have an attack which has so many options is a big plus for us," the coach concluded.

“We create chances even in the games we have not been able to score and I have said this before, any team which is capable of that has their chance of winning a game significantly boosted.”

The Slum Boys will face on Wednesday at Kasarani Stadium.