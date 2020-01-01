‘Please stop rumours!’ – AFC Leopards' Saad Musa denies Wazito FC link

The Ingwe midfielder has come out to vehemently deny reports that he is planning to ditch the Den this transfer window

AFC midfielder Saad Musa has dismissed reports linking him with a transfer to Wazito FC.

Musa, who joined the Den from Thika United in 2018, is among the players being linked with a transfer to the ambitious club this transfer window.

However, the player has come out to dispel the rumours by stating he has a running contract with Ingwe, which he intends to honour and is already preparing for the new season with the club.

More teams

“With all due respect this is so bad and whoever is doing this should stop please, I am an AFC Leopards player under contract and am happy to be a part of the great team focusing on the coming season whoever is writing this rumours. please stop,” Musa wrote on his official social media pages.

Musa had a trial stint with Spanish fourth-tier side, Velez CF, but he could not make the move permanent and thus returned home to play for AFC Leopards.

So far, Wazito have signed 13 players, among them Fidel Origa, Maurice Ojwang from , Steven Odhiambo from Western Stima, Castro Ogendo from Bidco United, Peter Odhiambo from and Jackson Juma from AFC Leopards.

Others are Kevin Okumu from promoted side Nairobi City Stars, Jackson Juma from AFC Leopards, Edwin Omondi from Western Stima, Boniface Omondi from Gor Mahia, Kevin Kimani from , Mark Otieno from and striker Vincent Oburu from AFC Leopards.

On the other hand, AFC leopards are yet to make any signings official, with reports confirming they have signed a pre-contract with Kakamega winger Peter Thiong’o.

On Saturday, Ingwe chairman Dan Shikanda also confirmed to Goal they had managed to keep striker Elvis Rupia after he agreed to a one-year contract extension.

Article continues below

The striker joined the team from Wazito FC in January on a short-term contract and went on to play a vital role in helping Ingwe finish sixth in the abandoned 2019/20 season.

The 13-time champions were desperate to keep the striker and have been negotiating for the last three months.

"We have a breakthrough, Rupia is going to be with us for another year," Leopards chairman Dan Shikanda confirmed to Goal on Saturday.