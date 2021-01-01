'Please President Kenyatta, reconsider sports suspension order' - Ex-Gor Mahia star Okoth

The head of state, on Friday, put on hold all sporting activities as a measure to contain the Covid-19 third wave

Former Gor Mahia and Sofapaka striker Ronald Okoth has urged the government to take measures that will allow the suspension of sports activities in Kenya to be lifted.

President Uhuru Kenyatta, during his 15th national address on the coronavirus, suspended all sports in the country, and the Kenya Premier League winner has cited reasons why the latest move is detrimental to football.

"I wish to express my deepest worries and concerns over our current clubs, academies, former and active footballers future that could become uncertain with football being among the contact sports that remain suspended," the former Mathare United striker said in a statement obtained by Goal.



"Active participation in sports is an integral part of healthy living. And with our recent local league matches being played under closed doors, clubs and soccer academies across the country conducting their training sessions according to the precautionary measures and plans were drawn, all these success stories have demonstrated that football can safely be returned back.

"The sooner the suspensions of sports can be lifted, the sooner we can go back to our stable lives, develop and nurture talents, grow our game, support local businesses and livelihoods as millions of families depend on this beautiful game either directly or indirectly.

"Furthermore, the lack of clarity over earning prospects and job security is weighing heavily on the affected families minds not forgetting the private companies, sponsors & organizations supporting our league, clubs & academies could be forced again to call off their sponsorships due to this suspension."

Okoth, the founder of Roads to Goals and R.O Sports Soccer Academy, stated footballing institutions were playing according to the laid down health protocols and thus should have been exempted from the suspension list.

"There’s an urgent need to address this matter and I urge the government, the ministry of health and the ministry of sports together with all the other relevant authorities to fast pace the reconsideration of reopening up and allowing us to resume our sport," he added.

"With all the necessary Covid-19 precautionary measures well-observed just like we have all been consistently executing. Given the fact that a number of clubs and academies closed business, a slow start in the sporting calendar sponsors dropping out, players and managers struggling to make a living and being driven into depression after the first suspension.

"I highly encourage you the relevant authorities to adopt the realistic and comprehensive safe resumption to sports model that our football league, clubs, academies, players and stakeholders had already adopted to that has so far overseen the smooth re-open of this beautiful game."



The presidential order came at a time the top-tier, the National Super League and the Kenyan Women Premier League were running and at different stages of completion.