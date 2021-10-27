The Football Kenya Federation has asked the Registrar of Sports Rose Wasike to confirm whether Mike Kimoko is the chairperson of the inspection committee set to audit its accounts.

The federation further wants Wasike to provide them with a full list of committee members that will work together with Kiomoko in probing the FKF accounts.

The FA's demands have been necessitated by a letter from Kimoko that asked them to provide items that would aid the investigation process.

Who is Kimoko?

"In this regard, and in accordance with Article 52 (1) of the Sports Act (2013), which states that 'the registrar may, at any time, or if so directed by the cabinet secretary, cause an inspection, to be made by any person authorised by the registrar, in writing, of any sports organisation, branch, sub-branch, organ or any person associated with any sports organisation, and of its or books, accounts and records," a letter signed by FKF CEO Barry Otieno and obtained by Goal, read.

"FKF wishes to request your good office to kindly provide the full list of committee members and confirm, in writing, that the undersigned is indeed the chairperson of the FKF inspection committee, appointed by yourself in accordance with the Sports Act (2013).

"Most importantly, kindly take note that the federation will only engage the said individuals after receiving an introductory letter from your good office, confirming the appointment of the said committee to undertake an inspection of the FKF in accordance with provision 52(i)(ii) of the Sports Act."

Kimoko, through a letter, had requested the supply of the demanded documents before Thursday.

"Following the cabinet secretary's directive that an inspection of FKF be undertaken in accordance with the Sports Act and subsequent appointment of the inspectors, the inspectors [inspection committee] hereby request you to submit certified copies of the following documents for the period between 1 July 2014 to date on or before the 28 Day of October 2021, to enable the inspectors to execute their mandate," read Kimoko's letter.

Article continues below

List of demands

Among the over 30 items requested by the Kimoko committee are the current FKF constitution, Fifa and Caf statutes, FKF registration certificate(s), licenses for referees, coaches and athletes, list of registered sports organizations - county football sports associations and clubs including Premier League, Nationwide and Super League - affiliated to FKF and their registration certificates.

Master payroll, proposals and requests for funding, list of all projects undertaken and the respective status project implementation, records including but not limited to contracts relating to funding of FKF by the government, Fifa, Caf, Odibet, Multi-Choice amongst other donors, grants and donations - both development and recurrent - from government, non-governmental organizations and individuals, expenditure returns and reports relating to funds received government, various organizations and individuals were also among issues requested for audit.

Others were internal and external audit reports, approved budgets, a list of bank accounts held by the FKF, authorized signatories to FKF bank accounts and the mandate, bank statements, bank reconciliation statements, cheque counterfoils, cashbooks, procurement plans, tender documents including but not limited to BQS, registers, list of prequalified tenderers and minutes relating to procurement, annual financial statements and documents relating to internal reporting mechanism - finance, FKF and organization structure.