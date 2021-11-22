‘Please give us the job’ – Oliech calls for ex-Harambee Stars to make FKF caretaker committee

Former Kenya international Dennis Oliech has sent a passionate appeal to Cabinet Secretary of Sports Amina Mohamed to include former players in the Football Kenya Federation caretaker committee.

While disbanding the FKF led by Nick Mwendwa two weeks ago, Amina formed a 15-man caretaker committee headed by retired Justice Aaron Ringera, with Gor Mahia legend John ‘Bobby’ Ogolla and former AFC Leopards player JJ Masiga the only former players included.

Other members include former Kenya Rugby Union bosses Richard Omwela and Mwangi Muthee, former Football Kenya Limited vice-chairman Titus Kasuve, and Harambee Starlets forward Neddy Atieno.

The 36-year-old Oliech, who managed 76 caps for Kenya and scored 34 goals before hanging up his boots, believes his experience of playing in Europe alongside MacDonald Mariga and former captain Musa Otieno is what the committee needs to drive football in the country forward.

Oliech, who turned professional in 2003 playing for Al-Arabi in Qatar, and also featured for AJ Auxerre, has called on Amina to give them the job if Kenya is to rival countries like Nigeria and Cameroon.

'We need to be in the committee'

‘Myself, MacDonald [Mariga] and Musa Otieno, we need to be in the committee, and if we are not there, football in Kenya will never go up, like Nigeria or Cameroon,” Oliech told GOAL on Monday.

“For me, I am sending a humble request to Amina, please madam CS, give us a job, so that is my dream and that is my wish.

“I need to be part of the management board so that we can change football, I have the experience, I know a lot about football, so please we need that job, give it to us [former players], we are here, currently we are not working and that is our area, and we need that job now.”

Meanwhile, football stakeholders led by Sam Nyamweya have rubbished a purported meeting scheduled for Nairobi on Wednesday to endorse a spokesperson, calling it null and void.

“The attention of football stakeholders has been drawn to a meeting scheduled to take place in Nairobi on Wednesday, February 24, 2021, purportedly to appoint a spokesperson for County Football Associations registered under the Sports Act 2013 [Revised],” Nyamweya said in a statement obtained by GOAL.

“We the football stakeholders wish to unequivocally express ourselves as here below; that the purported appointment of a spokesperson is illegal, invalid, and null and void, that there is no provision in the Sports Act 2013 [Revised] for such a position, that each county football association will have to amend their constitution to accommodate such a position.

Article continues below

“That full compliance of the county football association with the sports act 2013 [revised] is a priority, that the purported appointment of a spokesperson is diversionary and self-serving, that I Sam Nyamweya a principal stakeholder will not be a party to such gimmicks and sideshows.

“We the football stakeholders, therefore, demand that the schemers of the coronation channel their energies and resources towards supporting the County Football Associations Comply with the Sports Act 2013.”