‘Please come rescue our football’ – Nyamweya pleads with President Kenyatta

The former FA boss pens a letter to the Kenyan President urging him to step in urgently and help football in the country before it is too late

Sam Nyamweya has made a passionate appeal to President Uhuru Kenyatta to rescue Kenyan football.

Kenyan football is currently in a mess following the exit of main sponsors SportPesa, with various clubs struggling to pay players and the technical bench.

The exit of the betting firm also saw at least five clubs - among them Kisumu All-Stars, Kakamega , Sugar, and - petition the Kenyan Premier League Limited ( ) to halt the league until a new sponsor comes on board.

However, the request was dismissed by the KPL governing council who went on to order the 18-clubs in the top flight to pay matchday officials before league matches until a solution is reached.

With this in mind, the former FKF president has now penned an emotional letter to President Kenyatta, asking him to intervene and save the sport before it collapses.

“It is with utmost humility I pen the letter to your pleading that you come to the rescue of our football,” Nyamweya said in a statement obtained by Goal.

“Football is the world most loved sport which has played a massive role in uniting the world against racism, tribalism, poverty and other vices in the society.

“Kenyan football has been a source of unity and employment for hundreds of youth who would otherwise be wallowing in abject poverty.

“Because of football, is today respected in Africa and the world having produced superstars like Dennis Oliech, MacDonald Mariga, Victor Wanyama, Musa Otieno, Mike Okoth and by extension Divorck Origi. All these players have come from the KPL to become world-beaters.

“However, Mr. President, we are on the verge of losing this great granary which has produced these great stars. The KPL is on its knees after the key supporters exited the scene due to one reason or the other.”

Nyamweya further said without a sponsor the league was bound to die.

“With no sponsors, the KPL is threatened with a total collapse,” Nyamweya continued.

“The league which has over 700 players and support staff have been left with no source of income due to the unavailability of sponsors.

“It is even worse the league which apart from offering employment to thousands and entertainment for millions may have to come to a halt because the clubs cannot afford the basics which include transport for players and meals.

“I pen this to you, Mr. President Sir, pleading for your assistance. The situation is dire. We are faced with a situation where the greatest sport in Kenya will die.

“It is my humble plea to you to come to the aid of our football by directing the Sports Ministry to appropriate finances from the Sports Fund to aid the Kenyan Premier League, National Super League (NSL), and Women Premier League.

“As a stakeholder in football, having served as the president of the Football Kenya Federation, I know what the sport means to our youth. We need to ensure they do not lose their source of livelihood and entertainment.

“I have confidence that with your help, we will rebuild this game.”

On Saturday, two teams - Sony Sugar and Chemelil Sugar - handed walkovers to FC and FC - after they failed to show up for their matches.