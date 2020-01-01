‘Please allow football to resume!’ – Kefwa boss Situma pleads with Kenyan government

More stakeholders have continued to put pressure on authorities to rescind their decision of extending the ban on contact sports

Footballers Welfare Association (Kefwa) have sent a passionate plea to the Ministry of Sports to allow football activities to resume in the country.

The statement by Kefwa comes just two days after the government's Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed extended the ban on contact sports, including football, until further notice.

In a statement issued on Friday, Mohamed confirmed only non-contact sport will be allowed to resume after months of suspension owing to the effects caused by the coronavirus pandemic, but in a phased manner.

“All contact sports [including football] will remain banned until further notice,” Mohamed said on Friday while issuing the final guidelines to sport's resumption. “However, all non-contact sports will reopen in a phased manner.”

Kefwa chairman James Situma has now asked the government to rescind the decision and allow football activities to resume pointing out the current situation will see Kenya’s Harambee Stars banned by the Confederation of African Football (Caf) if they don’t honour their qualifiers in November.

Situma argues by resuming the Kenyan Premier League ( ), it will give Harambee Stars coach Francis Kimanzi an easy time to pick the team for the Afcon qualifiers.

“Footballers have suffered for several months without pay due to the suspension of sporting activities due to the Covid-19 pandemic because their source of livelihood that is football had been affected by non-activities,” Situma told Goal on Monday.

“I am humbly calling on the government to act fast in lifting the suspension so footballers can continue earning. Without the resumption of football even sponsors will shy away from funding the sport, please allow football to resume.

“Other countries in the world have already started their leagues, and in the East Africa region, the league is currently on [in fact it was played to the end and now has resumed], has set kick-off dates, same as Rwanda, why is Kenya an exception, why can't we play football?” questioned Situma.

In March this year, the government banned social gatherings, including sports as one of the moves aimed at curbing the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

A recent statement from Caf confirmed the 2021 Afcon qualifiers will be held between November 2020 and March 2021.

In March, Caf postponed the upcoming Afcon qualifying matches due to the coronavirus after the World Health Organisation declared it a pandemic. The qualifiers were scheduled to kick off from March 25-31.

Kenya started their campaign for the 2021 Afcon, to be held in , with an impressive 1-1 draw away to . They followed it up with another draw, by the same margin, in Nairobi against Togo.

In Group G, Comoros, who started their campaign with a 1-0 win against Togo before settling for a goalless draw against the Pharaohs, lead with four points.