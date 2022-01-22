'Playing for Tusker FC a huge elevation' - Ouma

Tusker FC youngster Rodgers Ouma insists it is a massive "elevation" in quality to turn out for the club and went on to state his first goal for the team in their recent game is a confidence booster.

The midfielder was one of the club's new faces at the beginning of the ongoing campaign and prior to Thursday's Football Kenya Federation Premier League game, he had managed to get three assists.

However, he was on target as the relegation candidates fell 2-0 to the reigning champions at the Ruaraka Grounds in the midweek assignment.



He has now explained what it feels like to play for the Brewers' first team after being signed from a relegated Western Stima team and the step-up in quality that involves.

'It has not been easy'

"I am really thankful to God for first of all being at Tusker because this is such a huge elevation. I am also very pleased to have scored my first goal for the club and this gives me a lot of confidence," Ouma said as quoted by the club's official portal.

"It hasn’t been easy but I have been pushing and working hard and as a player, your work is to always work hard and wait for things to happen. I know for certain there are better players than me but I feel fortunate to have the coach’s faith and to be given the starting role

"It is not easy making it to the first 11 at a team like Tusker because there are very experienced players here. But now I will keep pushing, I will keep working, and hopefully things getter from here and continue being in the starting team."

The reigning champions will be playing Vihiga Bullets on Sunday at Mumias Complex.

The 12-time champions are 11th on the table with 19 points. From the 13 matches played, the Nairobi-based team have secured six wins, a draw and six losses, scoring 14 goals and conceding 12.

Vihiga are at the bottom of the table with just six points. They have managed to get a single win, three draws and 11 losses.

They have found the back of the net nine times and shipped in 36 goals.