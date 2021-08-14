Player pressure led Gor Mahia, AFC Leopards to skip Mashemeji Derby - Rachier

Ingwe and K'Ogalo were consequently fined for not honouring their league fixture at Thika Stadium

Chairman Ambrose Rachier has revealed it is the pressure from the players that led Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards to skip the Premier League Mashemeji Derby in July.

The fixture was not played when the clubs protested the delay in disbursement of their Shield Cup prize money and Rachier has now said they were influenced to take the decision after receiving immense pressure from the players.

Player Pressure

"Our fans need to understand the genesis of this rare occurrence," Rachier told Goal. "Sometimes, teams are given walkovers but not about two teams not turning up. The issue is that we played the cup final and, as far as to our knowledge, we knew the money for the preparation, including the prize money, had been paid several months before the final.

"We expected to be paid immediately because the money ought to have been there, but in the end, the cup was presented, yes, but there was no cash and we demanded it eight days later.

"We were faced with go-slows from both teams because we had promised incentives to players and because we had not received the money, the players insisted they would not play because they believed we had been paid and we were not willing to settle for what we had agreed on with them.

"The pressure came from the players and the worst could have happened because they could have failed to turn up. It was not to spite the federation, but three days later, they paid the money, so what was the reason for not paying us the money immediately.

"From the 5th of July, we had persistent pressure from our players because that is the time of year when landlords collect rent from tenants, and that is why the treasurer wrote a letter on the 7th and I approved it on the 8th of July."

The federation moved on to fine the clubs a combined Ksh10 million, deducted three points from each and suspended their chairmen. On Friday, after Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards failed to explain how they planned to pay the fines, FKF deducted cash from the sponsorship grants.