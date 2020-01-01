Players must invest because there is life after football - Nairobi City Stars' Onguso

The left-back ventures into the Boda Boda industry as he tries to make his financial ends meet

Nairobi City Stars defender Wesley Onguso has advised active footballers to invest into small businesses that will sustain them when they retire.

Onguso, who owns a fleet of motorbikes, ventured into the Boda Boda business which he oversees currently as there is no football action.

The Ceacafa Senior Challenge Cup winner with Harambee Stars in 2017 said there is need for footballers to look beyond their careers and engage in activities that are bound to help their financial ends meet.

“I would encourage all players that are in the soccer industry to save something small from what they earn and buy something like this motorbike,” Onguso said in an interview with the Kenya Footballers Welfare Association media.

“One can have a number of motorbikes which in the end help him earn some money every day so as to get daily bread for the family.

“Such small adventures would make players grow as it is very vital to have another activity apart from football. We must engage in those other activities because there is life after football.

“As the days go, football will come to an end but life must go on.

“I can only urge the players, from something they get from football, to venture into a business that can earn them even 10 shillings a day. It is very vital in as far as winning bread for the family is concerned.

“That is the only way I can motivate the players; to work hard and plan so as to have a venture that can help them after football.

“After football, there is life indeed.”

Onguso has also joined hands with a Community Based Organisation, SHOFCO, in Kawangware that helps in the sensitisation against the coronavirus.

“I can only thank the young man, Onguso, as he has been of great help to us," said one of the SHOFCO members.

“Not many will volunteer as Onguso has done, he has been helping us in transporting vital commodities like soap on his motorbike even though we give him no money for fuel.

“He is here every morning to ensure the soaps are taken to where they should be.”

Onguso has played for , , Posta and in the Kenyan Premier League ( ).