Play-off on KPL will not be fair to other title contenders - Oduor

The former midfielder states there are many ways of getting the winner this season

assistant coach Godfrey Oduor believes it will not be fair to pick just four teams to take part in the Kenyan Premier League ( ) in search of a general champion.

The KPL CEO Jack Oguda had proposed a play-off as one of the ways to find the league winner this season if the top tier ends abruptly owing to Covid-19. However, the 40-year-old is adamant the remaining matches are too many to resolve to impose the aforementioned method.

"Fifa advocates for fairness and everybody is given an equal chance to win the league, so what fairness will it be if you go for the top four teams to battle for the league title?" Oduor told Goal.

More teams

"The Covid-19 pandemic has hit everyone in equal measure; 33 points can be collected from the 11 remaining matches which means every team has a chance of finishing on top of the KPL table."

The former FC midfielder believes many teams are in for the title race and should rather be handed the title than engaging a few teams in the play-off.

"The only teams that cannot complain are those who mathematically are out of the race. For example, who are on 20 points, they cannot win it even if Gor Mahia lost the remaining matches," he added.

"If it all about the play-off, then the top eight teams or so should be involved and the winner is handed the title. Better still, Gor Mahia should be declared the champions if the season comes to an abrupt end."

KCB are currently fifth in the KPL table. Gor Mahia, Kakamega , Tusker, and take the first four positions.