PKNS nabs Asian Cup star to complete quota

The signing of Tamirlan Kazubaev completes the cast of imports for PKNS FC as they head into the final week of preparations towards 2019 Super League.

The signing of Kazubaev adds to the one already done previously with the arrivals of Kpah Sherman, Gabriel Guerra, Chan Vathanaka to the team. Only Romel Morales was retained from The Red Ants squad that finished third in the Super League in 2017.

Kazubaev was part of the Kyrgyzstan team that reached the Round of 16 in the 2019 Asian Cup. He played in the all four matches that his national team was involved in where he helped his to qualify out of the group stage with one win and two losses.

A heartbreaking defeat in extra time to United Arab Emirates in the knockout stage ended Kazubaev's tournament but the 24-year-old centre back will be a good asset for K. Rajagopal's team as he adds to the defensive department that already contained Rodney Celvin Akwensivie and Shahrom Kalam.

"I've played twice against the national team of Malaysia before and that is one of the reasons why I choose to come here to PKNS. I hope to be able to perform at the highest level to help the club bring back at least one trophy, as is the target set by the management," said Kazubaev in a press release by PKNS.

Zachary Anderson was the previous incumbent in that role but the Australian has since move to sign for Perak for the 2019 season and Kazubaev will literally have big boots to fill, given how influential Anderson was to the team last season.

PKNS will kick off their Super League season with a very tricky away trip to Kuala Terengganu where they will face Terengganu FC at Sultan Ismail Nasiruddin Shah Stadium on February 1.

