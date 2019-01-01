Pjanic 'happy' at Juventus amid Real Madrid and Man City transfer links

The Bosnian midfielder is attracting interest from a number of top European clubs, but he wants to stay in Turin for the time being

Miralem Pjanic says he is "happy" to stay at amid speculation he could leave the champions during the summer transfer window.

, and are all reportedly keen on the midfielder, who has four years remaining on his existing deal at the Allianz Stadium.

Speaking last month, Pjanic described PSG as a "club where all players are ready to go".

The 29-year-old has won the league in each of his three seasons at Juve since joining from .

He contributed four goals and ten assists in 43 matches for the Bianconeri across all competitions last term, earning widespread praise from fans and experts.

Pjanic, who has been named in the Serie A team of the year three times during his time in , is currently on international duty with and Herzegovina.

Despite persistent rumours over his future, the mercurial playmaker insists he in no rush to leave Juve.

"I am calm, I still have a four-year contract with Juventus and we love each other," Pjanic told reporters after Bosnia's 2-1 defeat to Italy in a Euro 2020 qualifier on Tuesday.

"I feel good in Turin, I am at a serious club and I can still give a lot.

"I am also very happy with the fans and I repeat I am in a club that is great."

Juve are yet to appoint a replacement for departed head coach Massimiliano Allegri, who decided to leave the club after five successful years at the helm.

Maurizio Sarri is reportedly the Bianconeri's top target but the former Napoli boss is yet to be released by Chelsea.

The Italian head coach previously worked at Stadio San Paolo between 2015 and 2018, before succeeding Antonio Conte at Stamford Bridge last summer.