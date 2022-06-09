Pitso Mosimane ‘scapegoat’ for Al Ahly board’s mistakes – Ex-Wadi Degla president Samy

The South African has been under consistent criticism since his side failed to defend a continental trophy

Under pressure Pitso Mosimane has been defended by former Wadi Degla president Maged Samy after Al Ahly failed to defend the Caf Champions League title.

Mosimane was on the verge of making history with the Egyptian giants as they were one match away from defending the trophy for a record third time in a row, but lost to Morocco’s Wydad Casablanca in the final.

Samy, in his defense of the former Bafana Bafana head coach, has said the club’s board should be blamed for the loss and not the tactician.

"Mosimane won Al Ahly's two Champions League titles, and he led the team to the third consecutive final, but he lost it due to management issues," Samy posted to his official Facebook page, as quoted by KingFut.

"Al Ahly board are the ones responsible for the game being played at their opponents’ home, if they decide to sack Mosimane, he would just be a scapegoat to cover for the board mistakes," Samy continued.

Mosimane has recently found himself under persistent criticism, especially from Al Ahly’s legends such as Samir Kamouna, who recently claimed the coach was no longer fit to take charge of the Red Devils.

"I believe Mosimane will be sacked if he loses to Zamalek in the Egyptian Premier League. Al Ahly are not doing well, and the performance is disappointing.

Al Ahly are due to face Zamalek, their traditional arch-rivals, on June 19 in an Egyptian Premier League game.

Despite the criticism directed his way, Mosimane holds the opinion that the former players’ viewpoints are valid.

"Look, every week the Al Ahly legends have something to say, some of them say good things and others don’t. They are legends, they have the right to say anything about their team," the coach said then.

"I’ve been here 18 months and I saw two Caf Champions League trophies, two Super Cup trophies, I’ve seen the league and the cup, I’ve seen two bronze medals in the Club World Cup," he stated.

"If it’s not good enough, I understand. Maybe somebody else can do better."

Recently, Al Ahly confirmed the coach and the club’s president, Mahmoud El Khatib, held a meeting to discuss 'first team preparations' with a second meeting scheduled for Friday amidst rumours that Mosimane's tenure is in trouble.