Pitso Mosimane can't handle pressure? Ahly’s claims are PATHETIC

Hossam Ghaly should have known better with his senseless Pitso Mosimane comments.

It seems like the divorce between Pitso Mosimane and Al-Ahly hasn’t been as amicable as first appeared, following comments from the camp of the Egyptian giants earlier this week.

It’s no secret that Hossam Ghaly likes his fair share of controversy—this is the same guy who once threw his Tottenham Hotspur shirt on the floor in disgust at being substituted—but his recent comments were alarming.

Ghaly, speaking in his position as Ahly’s Football Coordinator, made the claim that Mosimane departed the club because he couldn’t handle the heat.

“Coach Pitso Mosimane told us of his departure because he was unable to take responsibility in light of the many pressures at the time,” Ghaly told local media, aiming an outrageous accusation at the iconic South African manager.

It was an unprofessional comment for the ex-midfielder to make about a former employee, and it remains to be seen whether Ghaly has opened himself up to future legal action from Mosimane.

The South African, for his part, seemed relatively calm when the allegations were put to him, suggesting that the former Spurs man would never say such a thing and must have been misunderstood.

"I don’t think Hossam Ghaly will say that,” Mosimane responded. “I think somebody is misquoting him because it is not true!”

Certainly, it’s hard to see substance in Ghaly’s words.

Pitso achieved great success during his brief spell at Ahly, winning back-to-back Caf Champions League titles, two Caf Super Cups and the 2020 Egyptian Cup.

Are these the achievements of a man who cannot handle the pressure and responsibility of such a big job?

In less than two years from September 2020, Mosimane achieved immense and concentrated success with the club—proving he could handle major finals and high-pressure matches—before departing on his own accord in June 2022.

Previously and subsequently in his career, he’s demonstrated leadership, accountability and a desire to take responsibility—even recently, taking to social media to acknowledge his own failings after his new club, Al Ahli, tasted their first defeat in Saudi Arabia.

Is this really a person who is not taking responsibility in difficult situations?

No, instead, Ahly must look at themselves and understand why the political climate at the club ensured that Mosimane felt the need to depart and have a rest, rather than remain and build a genuine dynasty in Cairo.

As the Red Devils’ fortunes have fluctuated following his exit, Pitso has had to take to social media to respond to supporters who have begged for him to return.

Perhaps Ghaly’s baseless words reveal that Ahly’s management, as well as their supporters, regret the exit of one of the most successful head coaches in the world game!