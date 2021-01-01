Pistone Mutamba: Libyan side Asswehly SC sign Kenya striker from Bidco United

The striker has also played for Sofapaka and Wazito FC

striker Pistone Mutamba has sealed a move to Libyan top-tier side Asswehly SC.

The forward had left the country for the North Africa region after the Red Knights showed interest in his services. The former Rising Star did not hesitate to take the offer and he has now signed for an undisclosed period.

The lanky striker was signed by Bidco United at the beginning of the 2020/21 season as a free agent after being dropped by Wazito FC alongside 12 other players.

"Mutamba came to me and said he has an offer from a Libyan team and requested to leave," Bidco United head coach Japheth Akhulia told Goal on Tuesday.

"Being that it is a greener pasture I had to let him go. It was a short term with us and we appreciate the time we have been working together. I took him in when he was dropped, shaped him and I am happy he has impressed someone out there.

"We will miss his services but in football, things happen and as a club, we just wish him the best."

The former player was signed by the promoted side alongside veteran forward Stephen Waruru, who won the Golden Boot in the 2012 season while with . He has also had spells with Sofapaka and .

Another player who was signed by the Thika-based side was the then unattached Noah Wafula, who had amassed top-tier experience after turning out for FC and AFC .

Former Zoo FC defender Wilson Anekeya also made a return to his former town. It was in this place where he made his name while with former top-flight football side Thika United. Luke Ochieng' was also signed from , the same as Brian Opondo from .

Veteran Dennis Monda was roped in alongside former forward Batts Awita, Anthony Gathu, who was with Murang'a Seal, goalkeeper Edwin Mukolwe from Wazito FC, and Victor Ayugi of KCB.

Mutamba leaves Bidco in the 15th position with eight points coming from the 10 games they have played so far.