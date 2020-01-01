Pirlo: Dybala was angry he didn't play against Crotone

The Argentine attacker has not featured for the Serie A champions so far this season but he could make an appearance in the Champions League this week

Paulo Dybala was "angry" at being left on the bench for ' draw at Crotone but is again available for the Bianconeri's opener against , says head coach Andrea Pirlo.

forward Dybala has yet to feature in this season, although he was named in the XI for the side to face in a match that never took place when their opponents were unable to fulfil the fixture due to travel issues caused by coronavirus restrictions.

Dybala has been contending with a muscular injury and Pirlo had planned to give him some game time in the 1-1 draw against Crotone only for a sending off for Federico Chiesa on his debut to complicate his plans.

Reports said Dybala had an angry confrontation with Juve's chief football officer Fabio Paratici in the tunnel and Pirlo explained his side of events.

"I talked to him [Dybala] yesterday as I do to everyone else. He was a bit angry for not having played in Crotone but we have to remember that he hasn't played for three months," Pirlo told reporters.

"He spent 10 days in his room in Argentina taking medicines because he couldn't train.

"I took him to Crotone to let him do a few minutes but unfortunately there were 10 of us left and I couldn't add him. He is available and we will see what to do."

On Tuesday, rookie coach Pirlo will pit his wits against 75-year-old old Mircea Lucescu, who is set to become the oldest to lead a team in the Champions League.

Lucescu gave a 16-year-old Pirlo his debut at Brescia and later signed him for .

Pirlo spoke fondly of his former boss and revealed he is still in contact with him.

"Lucescu was my first coach, he put me in the first team at the age of 15 and I made my debut at 16," he added.

"I have a wonderful memory of him as a coach and as a person, sometimes we still talk. I will forever be thankful to him. It will be a good challenge between us."

Asked how he was feeling ahead of his Champions League debut as a coach, Pirlo replied: "I am calm and serene. I'm looking forward to my first match as a coach in the Champions League.

"In this competition it is essential to start with a win, and we know what we have to do."