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Inter Milan midfielder Piotr Zielinski demonstrated ice-cold composure by dispatching a 98th-minute winning penalty against Fiorentina goalkeeper David De Gea. The Polish international brushed off recent team criticism following the 2-1 victory at San Siro.

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Zielinski seals sensational victory from the penalty spot

Piotr Zielinski held his nerve in the 98th minute to complete Inter Milan's dramatic 2-1 comeback win over Fiorentina at San Siro. Coming off the bench in the second half, the Polish midfielder stepped up after Marcus Thuram was fouled in the box.

Zielinski smashed his spot-kick into the top corner, leaving brilliant Fiorentina goalkeeper David De Gea with no chance.

The goal capped a frantic six minutes of injury time, sparking wild celebrations across the stadium.

Midfielder remains unfazed by high-pressure moment

Addressing his high-stakes penalty, Zielinski insisted he maintained complete belief in his routine despite De Gea's impressive afternoon. "It certainly weighed heavily, but I was calm and confident I could score," Zielinski declared in his post-match interview.

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"We won and we're happy. Let's keep going."

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"There are and always will be critics, but we don't think about it and always try to give our best," he added.

Zielinski dismisses external noise following European setback

The midfielder emphasized that the squad remains focused on long-term goals despite outside media pressure. "The results are excellent, except the one against Brugge: we don't care about the criticism," Zielinski asserted.

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Zielinski's substitute appearance gave Inter vital midfield control during their late siege.

His tactical composure allowed Cristian Chivu's side to sustain relentless pressure until the final whistle.

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Nerazzurri momentum builds after thrilling finish

Zielinski's decisive penalty ensures Inter maintain their strong domestic momentum near the summit of Serie A.

The team proved their ability to deliver results under immense pressure.

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Inter turn their focus to their next league fixture with full squad confidence.