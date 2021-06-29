Pinto promises to share May prize with broke Gor Mahia players and technical bench

The tacticiahas further insisted K'Ogalo are focusing on winning one game at a time

Gor Mahia coach Carlos Vaz Pinto has been crowned the May FKF Premier League coach of the month.

The Portuguese mentor guided the defending champions to a 100% record in the month, as they registered four wins in as many matches. K'Ogalo began the month with a hard-fought 1-0 win over inconsistent Nairobi City Stars at the Utalii grounds before defeating Sofapaka 2-1 in Wundanyi.

They narrowly edged Vihiga United 1-0 in their third match at the Mumias Sports Complex before defeating Wazito by a similar margin at Utalii. As a result, the coach is walking home with a Ksh. 50,000 which he has promised to share with his players.

What did the tactician say after being crowned?

"Thank you for this award, but it is for my team; players, and the technical bench. I did not achieve it alone, it is a collective responsibility," Pinto told Goal.

"The players put in a lot of effort, they showed their commitment in matches and because of that, we deserve this. When the coach wins the monthly award it means the people around him worked very well and because of that I feel good and the whole team, of course, deserves this.

"And it is for the above reason that I will be sharing the prize money with all the players and my technical bench while 10% will go to charity."

The tactician also reiterated the team is taking a game at a time and expressed optimism on the successfully defending of their league title this season.

"All the players are giving their best to ensure the team is growing. They compete against themselves for position and because of that they deserve what they achieved in May," Pinto continued.

"We can still be champions but at the moment we are taking it one game at a time and sustaining the winning mentality."

The K'Ogalo coach beat Zedekiah Otieno of KCB to the award with AFC Leopards coach Patrick Aussems coming in third.

Otieno, who was the December coach of the month, led the Bankers to collect seven points out of a possible 12, the same as Aussems, but the former had better goal returns.

Francis Kimanzi, Andre Casa Mbungo, and Stanley Okumbi are the other coaches to have won the award this season.