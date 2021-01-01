Pinto: Gor Mahia win against Zoo FC in FKF Premier League was deserved

The tactician has hailed his charges for a good display that met the set objectives

coach Carlos Vaz Pinto believes their 3-0 win over Zoo FC in the Football Federation Premier League game was a reward for their hard work.

In the match played at Kasarani Annex on Wednesday, winger Samuel Onyango scored the opener before Kenneth Muguna added the second to hand the reigning champions victory and a clean sheet. A clinical strike in the additional minutes from Sydney Ochieng sealed the victory for the record league champions.

The Portuguese tactician has now explained why he feels the victory was deserved by his team.

"A clear victory and a reward for the players who have worked hard in a consecutive cycle of games, in which they are also adapting to new ideas and style of play – with little room for making mistakes," Pinto said as quoted by the club's official portal.

The tactician further revealed another target apart from the deserved win over the Kericho-based charges.

"In addition to winning, today we achieved a goal that we had – not to concede goals," Pinto added.

"The opponents did not reach our goal many times and this is a collective defensive work which we have trained a lot and it was reflected – the first time since I arrived here.

"Once again we will try to recover well and think about our next game."

On Wednesday, Onyango’s goal came in the 10th minute after a good display by the local giants who were dominant against the Kericho club in the first quarter of the encounter.

Muguna doubled the lead two minutes after the half-hour mark as Zoo failed to clear the danger even though they had men inside the penalty box.

Zoo almost got the first goal when Geoffrey Gichana spotted Boniface Oluoch off his line but his free-kick hit the crossbar to save the goalkeeper from conceding and taking the blame for poor positioning in the 50th minute.

Tito Okello came close to scoring in the 80th minute after he was sent through by Nicholas Kipkirui but his shot went out from close range.

After failing to capitalise on a number of good chances, Gor Mahia earned the third goal in the fourth minute of added time through Ochieng who curled home a good shot.