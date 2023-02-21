Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang finally gets a game! Struggling Chelsea striker plays five-a-side wearing Blues kit

Chris Burton
|
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has finally got some game time under his belt after playing five-a-side in Milan while donning a Chelsea kit.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Gabonese striker has been an unfortunate victim of the sweeping changes made at Stamford Bridge in recent transfer windows, with the ex-Arsenal striker falling out of favour within months of his arrival from Barcelona. Aubameyang has also been left out of Chelsea’s 25-man Champions League squad, forcing him to seek minutes in a small-sided game during a visit to Italy – with the Blues’ No.9 shirt still on his back during an outing captured on Instagram.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Aubameyang has registered just three goals through 17 appearances for Chelsea and has not figured for them at all since stepping off the bench in a 0-0 draw at Liverpool on January 21 – with Graham Potter favouring alternative options in the club’s last three Premier League games.

WHAT NEXT? There was talk of Aubameyang leaving west London during the January transfer window, with interest from MLS said to have been shown, but he remains on Chelsea’s books for now and is expected to form part of a mass exodus from Stamford Bridge over the summer.

