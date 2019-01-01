Philip Koech walks home with Sh1m for correct prediction

The customer predicted correctly the outcome of 13 games with a stake of Sh3,500

BetLion has paid Sh1,000,000 to Philip Kiptoo who was the biggest winner this past weekend.

“I just placed a bet of Sh3,500 with BetLion, and luckily my bets were correct,” said an excited Kiptoo.

“BetLion is one of the new entrants into the market, and I would advise everyone to join as well and try their luck."

“Our number one priority at BetLion, is to ensure whenever a bet is settled, our players immediately receive their winnings.

“We appreciate each and every one of our players, and the trust they show us, always believing in us to honour payouts,” said Spencer Okach, Managing Director of BetLion.