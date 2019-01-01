Philemon Otieno left out as Gor Mahia name squad for the 2019/20 season

K'Ogalo release a squad of 29 players for the new season where they are keen to defend the Kenyan Premier League (KPL) title

have released a squad of 29 players for the new Kenyan Premier League ( ) season.

A notable exclusion from the squad is defender Philemon Otieno, who is out injured after picking up an injury while playing for the Harambee Stars against in the Chan qualifiers.

“We have not included [Otieno] in the final squad because he underwent an operation in recently and might be out for at least four months,” Gor Mahia CEO Omondi Aduda told Goal.

The squad comprises of 24 Kenyans, two Tanzanians, one Ugandan, one Ghanaian and one Ivorian.

Gor Mahia are keen to defend the league title after starting their campaign with a resounding 5-2 drubbing of rivals FC in the league opener played a week ago.

K’Ogalo are also taking part in the Caf and have already secured their place in the second round after thrashing Aigle Noir of Burundi 5-1 on aggregate.

The Kenyan champions will now face USM Alger from in the next round hoping to make it to the group stage of the competition for the first time in history.

Gor Mahia squad; Goalgeepers; Fredrick Odhiambo, David Mapigano, Boniface Oluoch and Caleb Omondi.

Defenders: Joash Onyango, Charles Momanyi, Elvis Ronack, Abdala Shira, Joachim Oluoch, Wellington Ochieng, Maurice Ojwang, Shafiq Batambuze and Geoffrey Ochieng.

Midfielders; Kenneth Muguna, Lawrence Juma, Ernest Wendo, Tobias Otieno, Bernard Ondiek, Boniface Omondi, Richdonald Bolo, Lloyd Khavuchi, Dickson Ambundo and Clifton Miheso.

Strikers; Samuel Onyango, Kennedy Otieno, Francis Afriyie, Nicholas Kipkurui, Gnamien Gislain Yikpe and Dennis Oalo.