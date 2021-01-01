Philemon Otieno: Gor Mahia determined to get back to where they belong at the top

The towering defender maintains K’Ogalo still have a good chance to clinch the 2020-21 title despite a poor run of results

Gor Mahia defender Philemon Otieno believes they still have a great chance to win the FKF Premier League title when action resumes.

The Kenyan top-flight is penciled to return on May 12 after the government gave the green light for the resumption of sporting activities and already Football Kenya Federation has released fixtures for the remaining rounds of matches.

Gor Mahia had registered a bad start to their campaign as they have already lost six matches from the 14 played but according to their assistant captain, the club can still make up for the poor start and return to where they belong in the 18-team table.

“Preparation has been good since we resumed group training...before the break, we were determined to continue working hard to get points so that we be back to where we belong,” Otieno told the club’s social media pages.

“All is not lost because we are on again and working hard to regain our fitness to be able to compete well and win matches.”

At the time the league took a break, Gor Mahia were placed in position seven on the log with 22 points from 14 matches, 14 fewer than table-toppers Tusker, who had 36 points from 16 matches while KCB are second on 30 points from 15 matches and AFC Leopards are third on 29 points from 14 matches.

According to the fixture list obtained by Goal, AFC Leopards will kick off the resumption on May 12 with a home game against Mathare United at Kasarani Stadium before Gor Mahia enter the same pitch to face Wazito FC.

On Friday, May 14, Kariobangi Sharks will welcome Kakamega Homeboyz at Kasarani Annex while on Saturday, May 15, seven matches will be played across the country with Western Stima hosting Posta Rangers at Moi Stadium in Kisumu and Tusker coming up against KCB at Kasarani Annex.

In other matches, Bandari entertain Bidco United in Mombasa, AFC Leopards entertain Nzoia Sugar at Kasarani Stadium, Mathare United invite Vihiga United at Kasarani Annex, Gor Mahia come up against Nairobi City Stars at Kasarani Stadium while Sofapaka face Wazito at Wundanyi Grounds.