Phil Jones starting, Bailly out? Man United fans fume

by Joel Omotto

Manchester United fans have expressed their dismay at the decision to leave out Eric Bailly during their Premier League clash with Liverpool which the Red Devils lost 4-0 at Anfield on Tuesday.

United interim coach Ralf Rangnick opted for a back three against Jurgen Klopp’s in-form side, fielding captain Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof and Phil Jones, to the dismay of some fans who felt Ivorian defender Bailly should have been involved instead.

“Why Eric Bailly is always on the bench and Harry Maguire playing regularly puzzles me,” @MUFCfan wondered.

“What has Eric Bailly done for this club to face such harsh treatment?” questioned Brian Bdong on Facebook. “Even Jones now plays ahead of Bailly,” he added, wondering why Jones, who had only featured once in two years, was preferred over the West African.

@TenSlag thinks Bailly’s woes are all down to his underwhelming displays for the Red Devils and poor injury record.

“Bailly this season: Subbed off with injury vs Burnley, decent outing vs Chelsea, hooked at half-time after an own goal vs City, shocking display against Atalanta and at fault for the goal. Why does he deserve a run when he messes up every time with injury or a mistake?” he wondered.

However, Clinton Moody thinks United would have been better off with Bailly at the back.

“Would have preferred Bailly than Jones, I think we could have done better with more paste to the back,” he commented.

“So, Baily is fit and you choose to play two dull defenders against [Mohamed] Salah and [Sadio] Mane even [Diogo] Jota or [Luis] Diaz who play faster than the speed of light and you expect to win?” asked Nesta Paul, referring to the array of attacking talent United were facing.

“I am even better than this coach in terms of selection.”

“Imagine Jones coming back and playing ahead of Bailly?” replied Magwa Ismail. “In fact, we are having Jones and Maguire playing closer to each other, complete disaster.”

Some fans appear to be just tired of seeing Maguire, who has endured poor form this season and was at fault for Liverpool’s opening goal.

“Replace Maguire with Bailly for once, he is tactically stronger. Maguire in the squad is a predetermined defeat for us. Tired,” said Okoth Oyugi.

Article continues below

Bailly, who has started only three Premier League games for United this season, was an unused substitute on Tuesday, but would you give him more gametime before the end of the campaign?