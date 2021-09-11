'These are things that should not happen' - Petkovic irked with Kalu, Mensah absences against Lens

The duo was in Africa to represent the Super Eagles and the Black Stars in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers and now have to quarantine

Bordeaux manager Vladimir Petkovic is disappointed with the fact Nigeria international Samuel Kalu and his compatriot from Ghana Gideon Mensah will not be involved as his team tackles Lens on Sunday.

The duo will sit out the match that will be played at the Matmut-Atlantique Stadium since they are required to quarantine after serving their countries in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers. Kalu was involved in the Super Eagles' duties against Liberia and Cape Verde respectively.

The Super Eagles won the first match at home 2-0 before claiming a 2-1 win away in the second match.

For the Black Stars, they started with a 1-0 win at home against Ethiopia but lost by the same margin away to South Africa. But their services for their respective countries will come with a price as they will miss this weekend's league assignments.

"They all have good possibilities," Petkovic said in a press conference as quoted by Girondins4ever.

"Obviously, we have two players who came back from Africa and who therefore cannot play [Mensah and Kalu]. These are things that should not happen, but they should also be decided at levels higher than us.

"Now we just have to focus on what we can do with the players available, in order to do the best we can. But yesterday, we already had good news, that of training with almost the entire workforce."

After four matches, Bordeaux are in 19th position with just two points after two draws and as many losses.

Article continues below

They started their campaign with a 2-0 loss at home against Clermont. The visitors scored their goals in the second half courtesy of Mohamed Bayo, 82, and Jodel Dossou, 90.

In the second match away to 10-man Marseille, the Girondins forced a 2-2 draw. Cengiz Under and Dimitri Payet were on target for the hosts while Timothee Pembele and Remi Oudin replied for the visitors.

Another draw came against Angers; Sekou Mara scored for Bordeaux before Romain Thomas equalized. Before the international break, they lost 4-0 away to Nice.