Peter Thiongo among the five debutantes called to the Kenya U-23 team

Thiong'o announced his name in the KP L with a goal and an assist against AFC Leopards

Boniface Onyango and Moses Mudavadi have been promoted to the National U23 team as names a squad ahead of the upcoming two-legged Africa U23 Cup of Nations cum Olympics Qualifier against Sudan.

The new inclusions have been promoted from the U20 Rising Stars squad while Arnold Onyango, who captained the U17 team to fourth place at the Cecafa U17 championships last year, has also made the cut.

Other new additions to the squad, however, include, Kakamega hotshot Peter Thiongo, Nairobi Stima’s Curtis Wekesa, and ’s John Avire.

The team is set to kick off residential training on March 11, 2019, in Nairobi, ahead of the first leg, set to be played on March 20, 2019, at the Khartoum Stadium in Sudan. The second leg will be played on March 24, 2019, at the MISC Kasarani, with the winner set to face either or Libya in the third round.

The third round winner, on aggregate, will grace the 2019 Africa U23 Cup of Nations in , which will act as a qualifier to the 2020 Summer Olympics in .

Provisional Squad

Goalkeepers: Timothy Odhiambo ( ), Brian Bwire ( )

Defenders: Mike Kibwage ( ), Johnstone Omurwa ( ), David Owino (Mathare United), Yusuf Mainge (AFC ), Joseph Okumu (Real Monarchs, USA), Boniface Onyango (Kariobangi Sharks), Andrew Juma (Mathare United), Moses Mudavadi ( )

Midfielders: Teddy Osok (Wazito), Tobias Otieno ( ), Ibrahim Shambi (Ulinzi Stars), James Mazembe (Kariobangi Sharks), Alwyn Tera (FC Saburtalo, Georgia), Arnold Onyango (Mathare United), Peter Thiongo (Kakamega Homeboyz), Curtis Wekesa (Nairobi Stima), Sven Yidah (Kariobangi Sharks)

Forwards: Pistone Mutamba (Sofapaka), Boniface Mukhekhe (Mt Kenya United), Ovella Ochieng (Vasalund FC, ), Sydney Lokale (Kariobangi Sharks), Jafari Owiti (AFC Leopards), John Avire (Sofapaka)