Peseiro's Nigeria: How pacesetting Iwobi, Bassey and Uzoho are proving to be on-field leaders

The trio have had bright starts under the Portuguese trainer and will be key in Monday’s clash with Sao Tome and Principe

The ensuing weeks following a managerial change can be fascinating for observers who tend to juxtapose between regimes, highlighting subtle and clear differences in approach.

Is the new guy rubbish or is he any good? Are there differences in formations and patterns of play or otherwise? Are there obvious beneficiaries of the new trainer taking the helm?

Indeed, this has been no different under Nigeria boss Jose Peseiro, whose appointment was confirmed in May after months of speculation that followed the initial impasse.

While it is still early days under the erstwhile Venezuela boss heading into Monday’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifying game with Sao Tome and Principe, some patterns are already developing.

BackpagePix.

Slow starts have characterised the three fixtures under the 62-year-old, a variety of formations have been played so far and Peseiro is showing the flexibility and astute in-game management that predecessors Gernot Rohr and Augustine Eguavoen were slated for.

Peseiro’s recognition of issues with his approach and swift in-game alterations have caught the eye early doors with Nigeria.



But will sceptics question why he is failing to get things right from the get-go? @GOALAfrica https://t.co/XOhwxbT8qW — Seye Omidiora (@theReal_SeyE) June 10, 2022

Player performances have been decent-to-good as well, with Alex Iwobi, Calvin Bassey and Francis Uzoho likely going to be top of anyone’s list after a pair of friendly games and one competitive continental fixture.

Iwobi’s resurgence has been admirable since Frank Lampard took charge at Everton and the former Arsenal man has shown that late-season form with the Super Eagles. Not only has he impressed with his underrated work ethic but the intelligence to fulfil multiple roles in several configurations of Peseiro’s midfield has not gone unnoticed.

The 25-year-old has played in a midfield two and three so far to varying degrees of success. Pairing him in tandem with Joe Aribo in a 4-4-2 was an accident waiting to happen, and so it proved especially against Sierra Leone where the Super Eagles were quite easy to play through at times in the opening half of last week’s 2-1 victory.

Backpagepix

Be that as it may, Iwobi’s quick-wittedness in recognising a gap just outside the area and making a late run into that zone was crucial for Nigeria against the Leone Stars. The timing and clinical execution with 16 minutes played got a crucial equaliser seconds after the away team had threatened to double their advantage.

When he is not carrying the ball with purpose, he is scoring important goals like the one last week, fashioning openings for teammates such as the opportunity for Cyriel Dessers against Mexico or making intelligent movements out wide allowing another teammate to occupy that half-space.

Indeed, the midfielder’s sending-off at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations Round of 16 defeat by Tunisia seems a far distant memory. Long may it continue.

As for Bassey, the plaudits have been non-stop. The Rangers man made his full debut in the ill-fated World Cup Playoff failure against Ghana but did not particularly pull up trees, leaving observers unsure.

BackpagePix

Without a doubt, the response under Peseiro has been profound. He could have done more to prevent Jonathan Morsay from heading home Sierra Leone’s 11th-minute effort last Thursday but that lapse represents arguably the only error the Rangers man has made in the Super Eagles’ last three games.

Defensively, the young defender is difficult to go past or go around and the good sense in knowing when to press or retreat has caught the eye.

Going forward, he has been a creative outlet, mostly swinging inviting crosses from the touchline.

He has registered only one assist in those three games — Cyriel Dessers’ leveller in the 2-1 defeat by Mexico — but it could have been two — but for a gilt-edged Emmanuel Dennis miss against Ecuador — or maybe even three had Victor Osimhen managed to do more with the full-back’s decent deliveries in the triumph over Sierra Leone.

BackpagePix

There was a slight regression in performance against John Keister’s troops but still commendable enough to earn plaudits.

Capable of playing at left-back, centre-back in a four-man defence and probably as a left-sided centre-back in a back three, Bassey is every manager’s dream.

And then there is Francis Uzoho. The 23-year-old divides opinion with a plethora of fans unconvinced about his reliability between the sticks.

A mix-up with Semi Ajayi on the hour mark nearly allowed Amadou Bakayoko level, likely eliciting the now continuous complaints about the Super Eagles’ goalkeeping department, but the Omonia shot-stopper’s blushes were spared.

BackpagePix

Having said that, it would be harsh to embellish that miscalculation and ignore the plethora of saves across the two friendly defeats against Mexico and Ecuador and in last week’s Afcon qualifier.

It was Uzoho’s shot-stopping that prevented the South American side from doubling their advantage at various points in the 1-0 defeat and his fingertips stopped the Leone Stars from making it 2-0 in Abuja. The latter was huge as Iwobi levelled about a minute later in the turnaround 2-1 success.

The standout moment for the young goalkeeper has not been the saves, though, but one moment with five minutes to play against Ecuador.

Article continues below

(C)Getty Images

Under pressure from the opponent, Uzoho taking charge of a situation that previously could have left him red-faced was noteworthy. He waved Ajayi away from the ball, beat the opposition forward with a feint inside the penalty area and passed the ball out of danger.

The goalkeeper may never completely win the hearts of fans, and that is fine. There are green shoots, nonetheless, and it is up to him to show the consistency to regain the trust of fans and not visibly plummet in confidence after errors—case in point: the 1-1 draw with Ghana in March.

Nigeria lock horns with Sao Tome and Principe on Monday, with many expecting an easy victory over the side beaten 5-1 by Guinea-Bissau last time out. Those anticipating a walk in the park should equally look forward to strong showings from the hitherto reliable Iwobi, Bassey and Uzoho.