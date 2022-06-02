Peseiro needs NPFL stars to succeed as Nigeria coach – Olorundare

The former Super Eagles striker has advised the Portuguese tactician to build his team around locals if he hopes to succeed

Coach Jose Peseiro must continue to give players from Nigeria Professional Football League a chance in his squad if he hopes to excel, says former Super Eagles striker Dele Olorundare.

The former Real Madrid assistant manager made a losing start as handler of the three-time African kings after losing 2-1 to Mexico on May 29 at the AT & T Stadium.

Even at that, Nigerians were pleased that the Portuguese tactician fielded NPFL stars namely; Sani Faisal, Rafiu Ishaq, Chiamaka Madu, and Victor Mbaoma.

“The NPFL players who played against Mexico did very well and I am so proud of them. They showed class and made a strong case that there are many good players in the country,” Olorundare told GOAL.



“If you observe, their energy level against the North Americans, that is a sign that they are tired of being used as training materials when it comes to the senior national team.

“Against Ecuador, I hope to see our local-based professionals in action again. Truth is that for coach Jose Peseiro to achieve anything meaningful with Nigeria, he must build a squad that is a mix of foreign and local based stars. That will provide a balance and also make his team very strong.”

Olorundare who enjoyed spells at Sunshine Stars and Tavsanli Linyitspor went further in stating how having local-based players in the senior national team setup would benefit Peseiro and the Nigerian elite division.

“I have said it without count that our NPFL players’ inability to get a chance informs the decision to join obscure leagues abroad,” he continued.

“If our best legs are considered for international engagements, I’m sure they will remain home, and our league will thrive.

“If not, he will be like other managers who came and left without achieving anything meaningful.

“[Stephen] Keshi was successful as Super Eagles coach because he believed in NPFL talents. I hope Peseiro can take a cue from this also.”

After the game against Ecuador on Friday morning, the 2013 African kings will turn up to continue preparations for their 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Sierra Leone.