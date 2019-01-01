Live Scores
Perfect chance for Mathare United to dislodge Bandari at the summit

Sofapaka will go all out in search of a second win of the season against Sony Sugar

Mathare United will reclaim their spot in the Kenyan Premier League summit, but they must beat Kakamega Homeboyz at home.

The ‘Slum Boys’ surrendered the lead thanks to Bandari’s 1-0 over Posta Rangers. The Dockers are away in Tanzania and with their next KPL match set for January 30, Francis Kimanzi might need to take the chance of the leader’s absence to open the gap at the top, when they host Homeboyz at the Kasarani Stadium.

Mathare’s game will be among the four fixtures set for the weekend with Gor Mahia, AFC Leopards and Kariobangi Sharks in addition to Bandari all out of the country.

Ulinzi Stars will travel to Kisumu to face Western Stima as Sofapaka goes out in search of a second win of the season, against Sony Sugar.

Saturday: Mathare United vs Kakamega Homeboyz, Sofapaka vs Sony Sugar, KCB FC vs Vihiga United.

Sunday: Western Stima vs Nzoia Sugar, Ulinzi Stars vs Tusker FC-3 Pm-Afraha.

 

 

