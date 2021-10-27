Percy Tau scores twice on sensational Al-Ahly debut

Bafana Bafana forward Percy Tau has scored twice on his debut for Egyptian giants Al-Ahly, as they take on Ismaily SC in Wednesday’s top flight fixture.

The 27-year-old was named in Pitso Mosimane’s 21-man matchday squad for their opening showdown against their local rivals as they look to clinch their record-extending 43rd domestic league title.

Tau is one of a swathe of exciting new signings at Ahly, with ex Simba SC attacker Luis Miquissone, and duo Ahmed Abdelkader and Hossam Hassan also included in the Red Devils’ squad.

The former Brighton man netted twice inside the first 35 minutes, opening the scoring in the 22nd minute when he latched onto a through ball, dribbled through the middle of the Ismaily defence, before sending a left-footed shot beyond the hosts’ stopper.

For Tau’s second, seven minutes later, he reacted first to meet a cross, evading the pressure of a defender, before scooping the ball beyond the advancing stopper.

