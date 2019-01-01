Percy Tau and David Okereke score as Club Brugge defeat KV Oostende
Tau and Okereke who were 58th-minute substitutes for Siebe Schrijvers and Jelle Vossen respectively did not let manager Philippe Clement down as they sealed the crucial away win.
The Nigerian, who in his last outing scored a brace against Sint-Truiden, put Brugge ahead after 72 minutes to increase his tally to four goals in three games.
72' GOAAAAAL! Okereke maakt er op voorzet van Vormer 0-1 van! 😍 #KvoClu pic.twitter.com/TWAxEEHbe1— Club Brugge KV (@ClubBrugge) August 10, 2019
With eight minutes left to play, the South African guaranteed victory for Blue-Black who made it three wins at a stretch.
82' GOOOOAAAAAL! 0-2 via Tau! #KvoClu pic.twitter.com/y8W6EG1l7U— Club Brugge KV (@ClubBrugge) August 10, 2019
For Tau, he is having a dream start to life in Belgium after a season-long loan deal from Brighton & Hove Albion.
The 25-year-old marked his debut with a goal against Sint-Truiden before making his Champions League debut against Dynamo Kyiv.
Victory for Clement’s men means they sit on top of Belgium’s top-flight with nine points from three games – two points ahead of KV Mechelen.
They face Eupen in their next outing on August 16 at Jan Breydel Stadium with Tau and Okereke expected to play key roles.