Pep’s Odyssey: Man City manager back in the Champions League final after 10-year spell in the wilderness

The Catalan has endured a decade of disappointment in the biggest tournament in club football but is now poised to lift the trophy for the third time

When Barcelona tore apart Manchester United in the Champions League final a decade ago, it cemented Pep Guardiola’s place as the greatest mind of modern football.

Style and sophistication ran through his whole team. Because of the genius of Lionel Messi, the ingenuity of Andres Iniesta and the defensive generalship of Gerard Pique, Barca were considered the best team of a generation and, for some, even the greatest of all time.

A second European triumph in three years had put Guardiola behind only Liverpool legend Bob Paisley as the most successful manager in the competition’s history and he was still only 40 years of age at the time. Overtaking Paisley appeared little more than a formality.

Incredibly, it’s taken Guardiola 10 years to get back to the final despite remaining one of the most dominant and inventive coaches in domestic football.

A decade of disappointments, bad luck and some bad calls have kept him away from the biggest fixture in club football.

Nothing was more disastrous than Manchester City’s shock defeat to Lyon in last season’s quarter-finals, yet Guardiola has refused to change his pure footballing philosophy and persuaded his players to again trust in his leadership.

“We were so disappointed,” Riyad Mahrez tells Goal about City’s last loss in the competition nine months ago. “It was very hurtful and painful to lose this game.”

City had gone into the end of season mini-tournament in Lisbon among the favourites but were dumped out by a team that had finished seventh in Ligue 1.

A quiet, miserable trip from the capital’s Estadio Jose Alvalade to their luxury resort hotel on the coast was followed by players packing up the next day and heading across the world on flights still in a state of shock.

Guardiola was bitterly disappointed but was determined to go again and use the pain of defeat to fuel another bid for European glory.

“We knew we had to try again,” Mahrez adds. “And we knew that with the team we had, we could arrive in the semi-final or final. And that’s where we are now.”

Saturday’s final against Premier League rivals Chelsea is the reason why Guardiola was brought to the Etihad Stadium in 2016 and nobody in the club’s hierarchy doubted he would get there, even after four years of frustration.

With his contract up at the end of the season, Guardiola met City chairman Khaldoon Al-Mubarak during an international break in autumn and agreed that he had unfinished business, which is why he decided to stay for another two years.

“I saw he trusted me,” Guardiola said. “I cannot assure him of success. No one can be sure. But I saw in his eyes and saw at our dinners together that I trust him. When that happens in bad moments, like the first season and after Lyon, I cannot say no.”

It is remarkable that this is the Catalan's first appearance in the final since that mesmerising win over Manchester United at Wembley in 2011, given the quality of the teams he has coached in the interim.

His grip on the trophy was ended by Chelsea in the 2012 semi-finals and then he took a year off, having been left exhausted by his experiences at Camp Nou.

In January 2013, it was announced that he would take over as Bayern Munich coach that summer. However, the man he would succeed at the helm, Jupp Heynckes, bowed out by winning the Champions League.

Guardiola would then fail to get his hands on the trophy during his three-year tenure at the Allianz Arena and some were less than complimentary about his efforts.

“Barcelona had a DNA, a system he pulled through. Pep was successful there. With Bayern and City, he tried it over and over again with changes and failed again and again,” Bayern legend Lothar Matthaus told Sport Bild.

“He always wanted to show that he could do even better. I would like to tell him: 'Pep, you are a giant trainer – but please keep your system!'

“I would describe it as egocentric. Yes, that’s a harsh word, but it is due to what he did. At Bayern, Robert Lewandowski even had to play left wing once. That did not work out at all.”

A 4-0 defeat at home to Real Madrid in the 2014 semi-final second leg was as brutal as a 3-0 first-leg loss at Barca at the same stage a year later.

But his third consecutive last-four exit was the most painful of all. In 2016, Bayern were beaten on away goals by Atletico Madrid, with Thomas Muller missing a crucial penalty.

Consequently, many argued that even though Guardiola had won three Bundesliga titles, his time in Germany had to be considered a failure.

There were also suggestions that there were problems inside the Bayern dressing room, including a possible ‘mole’, and rows with the medical staff.

Many in Bavaria felt he did not assimilate into a giant club with a rich history and tried to implement his own style, which allegedly jarred with senior players and influential officials at the club.

"I wanted to win the Champions League with Bayern and I tried my best to do that – I've given my life for this team,” he told reporters. "But if people think I have failed, I have to accept that.”

The belief that domestic titles count for little at super-clubs and that European glory is the only true measure of success has followed him to the Etihad Stadium.

Guardiola has won three of the past four Premier Leagues, breaking countless records in the process, as well as implementing a style of play that has redefined football in England.

However, many continue to judge him on his record in continental competition. The City job, though, was different to his previous posts.

Guardiola was given a much freer rein to meld the club the way he wanted to and he believed his first task was to make City feel like they belonged alongside the continental elite.

While Barca and Bayern have a long history in Europe, City’s seat at the top table was only recently obtained, and the Catalan felt that lack of experience needed to be overcome first.

Fans booed the Champions League over a perceived persecution by UEFA, while the team looked intimidated against some of their more prestigious opponents.

Those close to the coaching staff reckoned they also lacked savviness and calmness on the big stage, which is something that has gradually changed.

Indeed, wins home and away to Real Madrid in 2020 demonstrated a sea change which has carried City through this season’s campaign unbeaten.

But while the improvement has been notable, it’s been to slow for some, particularly with such an expensively-assembled squad.

“He has been brought in by their owners specifically to win the Champions League, whether he likes it or not,” former United defender Rio Ferdinand told The Sun.

“They were winning the Premier League before he arrived, so he hasn’t so far achieved anything at City that nobody else has.

“He can say what he wants about not being judged on the Champions League because he has to protect himself, but he has been brought in to win this tournament. I’m not saying he would be unsuccessful if he doesn’t manage to win it, but he would not have done what was on the tin.”

For all the praise received for this season’s run, which included victories over Borussia Dortmund and Paris Saint-Germain, Guardiola will be criticised if City fail to get their hands on the trophy. He can ill-afford another disappointment after four years of underwhelming results at the business end of the competition.

Manuel Pellegrini’s City reached the semi-finals in 2016 but Guardiola's first attempt ended in a last-16 defeat to Monaco on the away goals rule, with defensive naivety exposed by the speed of Kylian Mbappe and experience of Radamel Falcao.

City went a round further the following year before being blitzed by Liverpool at Anfield, where they conceded three goals in 19 minutes in a first leg that mirrored Guardiola's worst moments in Munich.

Hopes of a second-leg reversal were dashed when Antonio Mateu Lahoz, who will referee Saturday’s final against Chelsea, wrongly ruled out a Leroy Sane goal that would have made the score 3-2 with 45 minutes remaining.

The 2018-19 campaign proved even crueller, with Raheem Sterling’s injury-time winner against Tottenham ruled out by VAR, leaving Guardiola on his knees in the technical area.

Again, Guardiola had to pull his team together when they were floored by a devastating defeat.

“I’m proud of you. I know you feel like s**t and you think it’s not fair,” he told them after the game, according to the book Pep’s City: The Making of a Superteam.

“Since when is football fair? I’m not being fair when I decide not to pick you. And I p*** you off when I put you on the bench, so when you go out on to the pitch, you show me that I’m wrong, right?

“Well, that’s exactly what we’re going to do now. Eat this fu*king sh*t that we have to eat. Because we did everything to eliminate Spurs and they fu*king beat us, we’re out on our fu*king a*ses.

“Now we just have to fight for everything we have left, stand up and fight for what we can still win.”

Guardiola faced scrutiny after each exit for team selection and tactics. He has constantly had to deal with accusations of over-thinking big games over the past 10 years, and there have undoubtedly been some unusual decisions.

Against Liverpool, he changed his system to bring in Ilkay Gundogan as an extra midfielder but the players lost their shape and usual composure, while he switched to a back-three in the defeat against Lyon.

City’s high-risk high line has struggled to contain the intelligence and pace of top sides but Guardiola has refused to change the way he has approached games.

"Why should we play for a draw when you can play for a win?" he said ahead of a group game when a point in Napoli would have secured top spot.

It’s not in his nature to play negative football even when it brought success for rival managers such as former rival Jose Mourinho.

Guardiola wants to be the best and that means not only collecting trophies but winning them in style. His Barca cast a spell which enthralled football supporters across the globe, including a certain 11-year-old boy in Stockport.

“When I used to watch Barcelona as a kid, it was unbelievable,” City midfielder Phil Foden said ahead of the final. “The way he set them up and how they played one-touch and two-touch football was unbelievable, and I never would have thought that he would be my coach someday.

“I feel very lucky to have him as a coach and I enjoy it every day, working with him. I just remember growing up and they dominated football for years, winning everything.

“I just remember always watching it with my Dad and thinking: ‘Wow! What a team this is and what a coach they have!’ He has tried to bring that kind of football here and it seems to be working.”

Foden turns 21 on the day before the final and the boyhood City fan hopes he is part of a club that is making a similar impact on the neutrals.

But their fabulous season, played under the pain and misery of the COVID-19 pandemic, will count for nothing if they cannot get their hands on the trophy.

Guardiola has been remarkably relaxed in the build-up to a game that has the potential to define his City legacy despite everything he has created.

The 50-year-old has confidence in his players, but knows there are also no guarantees for success.

"People believe it’s easy to arrive in the final of the Champions League,” Guardiola said after the semi-final victory over PSG.

“Getting to the final now makes sense of what we have done in the past four or five years. Every day these guys have been consistent and this is remarkable.

Article continues below

"United won a title because of John Terry's slip, and in the last minute against Bayern Munich, and Real won a title against Atletico Madrid in the 93rd minute.

“It’s a competition that is so difficult and something in the stars is involved in that."

Fortune plays its part but Guardiola leaves very little to chance, which is why he's been able to put himself back where he belongs: in the Champions League final.