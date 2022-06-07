Peprah: Orlando Pirates striker feels he deserves Ghana call-up

The former King Faisal vice-captain reflected on the Buccaneers' Confederation Cup campaign and spoke about his desire to win titles with the club

Orlando Pirates striker Kwame Peprah believes he should have been included in coach Otto Addo's latest Ghana squad.



The 21-year-old was omitted from the Black Stars squad which recently faced the Central African Republic and Madagascar in the 2023 Afcon qualifiers, before turning their attention to their friendly against Japan on Friday.

Having netted nine goals from 32 matches across all competitions for Pirates during the 2021-22 season, Peprah feels he has done enough work to merit a call-up to the Black Stars.



“Looking at my stats and performances for Orlando Pirates this season, I think I have done enough to have a call-up,” Peprah said on Football Ghana.



"It’s also [about] time. The management and officials at the FA know best so I think in due time when it is my time, I will get a call-up."



Peprah established himself as Pirates' first-choice striker after joining the Soweto giants from Ghanaian Premier League outfit King Faisal in August 2021.



The bulky marksman helped the Buccaneers reach the 2021-22 Caf Confederation Cup final where they were defeated by Moroccan side Berkane late last month.



“We went all out for the trophy. In the group stages, we came top. We went through the quarter and semi-finals," Peprah, who a netted twice in the Confederation Cup for Bucs, added



"When we got to the final and we were not able to be crowned champions, it was very disappointing. I still feel bad.



"I know next season we’ll win trophies for the club."