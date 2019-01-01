Pepe will justify his price tag - Arsenal legend Keown

The 53-year-old is upbeat the Ivory Coast international can kick on from his impressive performance against Portuguese side Vitoria

legend Martin Keown is confident Nicolas Pepe will justify his big-money move to the Emirates Stadium.

The 24-year-old joined the Gunners in the summer for a club-record fee of £72million but has struggled to hit the form which made the Premier League side pay the hefty fee to secure him.

Prior to Thursday’s game against Vitoria Guimaraes, the forward has only scored one goal in nine appearances.

Pepe, however, delivered a man-of-the-match display against the Portuguese club, scoring two sublime free-kicks to help Unai Emery’s men secure a 3-2 comeback victory.

Citing the likes of Dennis Bergkamp, Thierry Henry and Robin van Persie, who struggled on their arrival to the Emirates Stadium, Keown believes the best of the Ivorian is yet to come.

"Every player needs that moment, that turning point,” Keown BT Sport.

"Even for the Bergkamps, the Henry's, Robin (van Persie) himself. To settle, and hopefully now Arsenal can see what they paid for.

"£72m was seeming very expensive until tonight. But this is just the start hopefully, and how he takes it forward, he runs with freedom, he can express himself.

"I think, basically, he's kind of got that off his back now, that pressure, and he can release himself now and play."

Pepe will hope to maintain the performance when Arsenal take on in a Premier League game on Sunday.